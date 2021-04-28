Proactive news headlines including Corella Resources, PNX Metals, Galena Mining and Auroch Minerals
- Corella Resources Ltd (ASX:CR9) has resumed trading on the ASX after raising $5 million from a public offer at 2 cents per share. Click here
- PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) first mineral resource estimate for the newly acquired Glencoe Deposit has enhanced development plans for the Fountain Head Gold Project in the Northern Territory. Click here
- Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) (FRA:GM6) has achieved key objectives from the 2020 Abra Drilling Program with a subsequent updated JORC 2012 resource estimate helping to increase confidence in the Abra Base Metals Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Auroch Minerals Ltd (ASX:AOU) (FRA:T59) has intersected nickel sulphide mineralisation along strike in a maiden reverse circulation (RC) program at the high-grade Nepean Nickel Project south of Coolgardie, Western Australia. Click here
- Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has intersected significant zones of sulphides in diamond drilling at the XC-29 Prospect within the Yarawindah Brook Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Mako Gold Ltd's (ASX:MKG) high-grade results have extended multiple parallel lodes from surface to 200 metres vertical on a section of Tchaga prospect that previously returned 41 metres at 4.51 g/t at Napié Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire. Click here
- Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC) (FRA:4SF) passed an important milestone during the March quarter by delivering a robust definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the flagship Bardoc Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Core Lithium Ltd's (ASX:CXO) largest shareholder and a key supplier to Tesla – China's Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group (Yahua) – is planning to more than double its lithium hydroxide production capacity. Click here
- Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has intersected broad, high-grade mineralisation from the first diamond drill hole at its Wallbrook Project in WA with results of up to 3 metres at 11.54 g/t within 9 metres at 4.49 g/t from 159 metres. Click here
- Great Boulder Resources Ltd's (ASX:GBR) initial results from the first 15 drill holes at Blue Poles discovery within the Whiteheads Gold Project in Western Australia have confirmed a continuous zone of mineralisation over 300 metres long with broad intersections of up to 52 metres. Click here
