 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Proactive news headlines including Corella Resources, PNX Metals, Galena Mining and Auroch Minerals

Globe Newswire  
April 28, 2021 3:20am   Comments
Share:

Sydney, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Corella Resources Ltd (ASX:CR9) has resumed trading on the ASX after raising $5 million from a public offer at 2 cents per share. Click here
  • PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) first mineral resource estimate for the newly acquired Glencoe Deposit has enhanced development plans for the Fountain Head Gold Project in the Northern Territory. Click here
  • Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) (FRA:GM6) has achieved key objectives from the 2020 Abra Drilling Program with a subsequent updated JORC 2012 resource estimate helping to increase confidence in the Abra Base Metals Project in Western Australia. Click here
  • Auroch Minerals Ltd (ASX:AOU) (FRA:T59) has intersected nickel sulphide mineralisation along strike in a maiden reverse circulation (RC) program at the high-grade Nepean Nickel Project south of Coolgardie, Western Australia. Click here
  • Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has intersected significant zones of sulphides in diamond drilling at the XC-29 Prospect within the Yarawindah Brook Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in Western Australia. Click here
  • Mako Gold Ltd's (ASX:MKG) high-grade results have extended multiple parallel lodes from surface to 200 metres vertical on a section of Tchaga prospect that previously returned 41 metres at 4.51 g/t at Napié Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire. Click here
  • Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC) (FRA:4SF) passed an important milestone during the March quarter by delivering a robust definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the flagship Bardoc Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here
  • Core Lithium Ltd's (ASX:CXO) largest shareholder and a key supplier to Tesla – China's Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group (Yahua) – is planning to more than double its lithium hydroxide production capacity. Click here
  • Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has intersected broad, high-grade mineralisation from the first diamond drill hole at its Wallbrook Project in WA with results of up to 3 metres at 11.54 g/t within 9 metres at 4.49 g/t from 159 metres. Click here
  • Great Boulder Resources Ltd's (ASX:GBR) initial results from the first 15 drill holes at Blue Poles discovery within the Whiteheads Gold Project in Western Australia have confirmed a continuous zone of mineralisation over 300 metres long with broad intersections of up to 52 metres. Click here

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com