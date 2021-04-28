argenx Management to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences





April 28, 2021



Breda, the Netherlands – argenx ((Euronext &, NASDAQ:ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that members of management will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Kempen Life Sciences Conference – 2021 Thematic Virtual Series. Management will participate in investor meetings on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

BofA Securities Virtual 2021 Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Additional information regarding these events will be available on the Company's website at www.argenx.com.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases, and cusatuzumab in hematological cancers in collaboration with Janssen. argenx is also advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. argenx has offices in Belgium, the United States, and Japan. For more information, visit https://www.argenx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/argenx/ and Twitter at https://twitter.com/argenxglobal.

