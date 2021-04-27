Sigilon Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 24th Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX), a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform, today announced that four abstracts were selected for presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 24th Annual Meeting, which will take place virtually from May 11-14, 2021. Among the presentations, are initial results from the study of Sigilon's novel Shielded Living TherapeuticsTM (SLTx) technology in animal models of immune-mediated hepatitis and hypoparathyroidism, which reflects the modularity and expansion of Sigilon's pipeline programs. Overall, SLTx demonstrated the potential to overcome limitations associated with current therapies for these immune-mediated and metabolic disorders.



The presentations will be made available on the ASGCT website starting on May 11th, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT. The posters will also be made available in the Publications section of Sigilon's corporate website following the presentations.

POSTER PRESENTATION DETAILS

Title: "A Scaled and Semi-Automated Cell Encapsulation Process for a Shielded Cell-Based Platform for Chronic Diseases"

Abstract Number: 865

Session: 531 – Cell Therapy Product Engineering, Development or Manufacturing

Title: "Continuous Delivery of IL-10 Using the Shielded Living TherapeuticsTM Platform Leads to Modulation of Immune Cell Function and Prevents Liver Damage in Preclinical Model of Immune-Mediated Hepatitis"

Abstract Number: 704

Session: 523 – Hematologic and Immunologic Diseases

Title: "Tunable Delivery of Parathyroid Hormone with the Shielded Living TherapeuticsTM Platform Provides a New Modality for Treatment of Hypoparathyroidism"

Abstract Number: 510

Session: 512 – Metabolic, Storage, Endocrine, Liver and Gastrointestinal Disease

Title: "Analytical Development Considerations for the Shielded Living TherapeuticsTM Platform: A Novel Encapsulated Cell-Based, Non-Viral Platform for Delivery of Therapeutic Proteins"

Abstract Number: 864

Session: 531 – Cell Therapy Product Engineering, Development or Manufacturing

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform. Sigilon's product candidates are non-viral engineered cell-based therapies designed to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, lysosomal disorders and diabetes. The engineered cells are protected by Sigilon's Afibromer™ biomaterials matrix, which shields them from immune rejection and fibrosis. Sigilon was founded by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

