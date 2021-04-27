 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LeMaitre to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
April 27, 2021 4:23pm   Comments
Share:

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced today that it is participating in two investor conferences in May.

David Roberts, President, is scheduled to participate in the 7th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

He is also scheduled to present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 9:00 AM EDT.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

Contact:
Sandra Millar
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
+1-781-425-1686
smillar@lemaitre.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com