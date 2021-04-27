Blue Federal Credit Union Wins Prestigious Industry Awards

Cheyenne, Wyoming, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheyenne, WY. — Blue Federal Credit Union has won the Better Business Bureau's (BBB) Torch Award for Ethics as well as three Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Diamond Awards.

The Torch Award is the most prestigious award the BBB can present to a business. Being a recipient indicates that the business not only believes in the high ethical standards promoted by the BBB but also consistently acts on them and integrates them into daily practices.

"Getting recognized as a Torch Award winner is a high honor that Blue is humbled to receive," said Stephanie Teubner President & CEO of Blue Federal Credit Union. "In everything that Blue does we seek to be ethical and beyond reproach. The Torch Award signifies to our members and potential members that Blue will always put their interest first and work hard to maintain the trust that they have in the credit union."

The second round of awards Blue received is the CUNA Diamond Awards. The Diamond Awards is the most prestigious competition for excellence in marketing and business development in the credit union industry. Turnout was outstanding for this year's award competition with 1,278 entries submitted and 264 credit unions winning Diamond Awards. Blue won three in the following categories, Business Development Efforts, Crisis Management, and Internal Marketing.

"We believe in having a strong brand presence backed by nimble and poignant marketing campaigns," said Raj Madan Chief Marketing Officer at Blue Federal Credit Union. "Winning three Diamond Awards, amidst everything that happened in 2020 shows that Blue is able to respond quickly to the environment and member needs with industry-recognized excellence."

Both the Torch Award and the Diamond Awards are just the latest additions to Blue becoming a multi-award-winning institution. Throughout 2020 Blue won 6 awards recognizing things like our COVID-19 community response, corporate social responsibility, and outstanding credit union in the mountain west region. All awards are displayed in the Blue World Headquarters library.

