FMW Media Corp., Owner of TV Syndicated Shows, "New To The Street" and "Exploring the Block" Appoints Mr. Alan Brown to its Advisory Board

Globe Newswire  
April 27, 2021 11:59am   Comments
NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Corp. (FMW) announces the appointment of Mr. Alan Brown to its Advisory Board. Mr. Brown's extraordinary and extensive business acumen will be utilized to help FMW's explosive growth of its two very successful syndicated TV business shows, "New To The Street" and "Exploring the Block."

Mr. Brown is Vice Chairman of the Advisory Board of Veritone (VERI) and Senior Advisor to Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Bank. Mr. Brown has spent three decades in the entertainment and broadcast industries.

Vincent Caruso, CEO FMW Media and the Creator / Producer of both "New To The Street" and "Exploring the Block", states, "Alan knows how to build and grow businesses, we look forward to his association as FMW's Advisory Board member."

"New To The Street" and "Exploring the Block" TV shows air on Fox Business Network, Newmax TV, and now in TV syndication on other business and news networks, including Bloomberg and KRON-TV. "New to the Street" can be seen on Newmax every Sunday from 10:00-11:00 AM ET- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street.

"New To The Street" focuses on publicly traded small cap companies and new innovations by private companies. And, "Exploring the Block' digs deeply into the world of publicly traded Blockchain companies.

About FMW Media

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International-sponsored programming TV brands "New To The Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring the Block." Since 2009, these brands run sponsored media formatted shows across three major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets – https://newtothestreet.com and https://exploringtheblock.com.

Contact:

Bryan Johnson
FMW Media
+1 (631) 766-7462
Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e8926fc-3736-4052-a64a-b9d57282741a


