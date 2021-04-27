 Skip to main content

Armored Things CEO and Board Member to Speak on Security Challenges of Reopening Offices, Campuses and Venues

Globe Newswire  
April 27, 2021 11:56am   Comments
BOSTON, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armored Things CEO Julie Johnson Roberts and board member Tom Axbey will join Glasswing Ventures for an in-depth discussion on the security challenges faced by businesses, schools and venue operators as they look to reopen and increase capacity. The Clubhouse event will offer perspectives from operational, security, technology and business professionals.

The Security Challenges of Reopening Offices, Campuses & Venues

Tuesday, April 27, 5:00 – 6:00 pm ET

Speakers:

  • Rick Grinnell — Founder and Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures
  • ​Julie Johnson Roberts — Co-Founder & CEO, Armored Things
  • ​Tom Axbey — Operator, Investor, Advisor, and Armored Things Board Member
  • ​David McLeod —  VP, Chief Information Security Officer, Cox Enterprises
  • ​Charlie Bonomo — Senior Vice President & CIO, MSC Industrial Supply
  • ​Brendan Welter — Chief Security & Technology Officer, Sterling National Bank

To register: https://lu.ma/GlasswingClubhouse-Security.

About Armored Things
Armored Things provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for crowd intelligence. By combining data from existing security and IT systems with predictive analytics, we provide facilities management teams with a real-time visual representation of people and flow within any campus or venue space. Easy-to-use dashboards equip clients to anticipate changes and inform decisions to improve service, operations, staffing and security. Since our founding in 2016, Armored Things has built a team of security and technology experts to deliver world-class solutions to stadiums, corporations, and campuses around the country. As a team, we're pushing technology towards a safer future. For more information, visit https://www.armoredthings.com/.


Press Contact:
Tim Walsh - for Armored Things
timw@walshgroupmarketing.com
617.512.1641

