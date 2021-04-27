CIO Leadership: The CIO as the CEO of Digital Transformation Will Drive the Discussion at the 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 29

WESTPORT, Conn., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 29. HMG Strategy's highly interactive digital events bring together the world's most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that technology executives face today – and into the future.



The 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will focus on why CIOs and technology executives are well-positioned to act as the CEOs of digital transformation, along with effective techniques for clearly communicating the most pressing cyber risks to the CEO and the Board.

"As companies made the digital pivot in 2020, our cutting-edge research reveals that most companies achieved a 5X-to-10X acceleration to their digital transformation strategies," said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. "As one of the CIOs in the HMG community shared with us, this is a time of innovation, and CIOs and technology executives have a unique opportunity to act as the CEOs of digital transformation and help develop new go-to-market business models that can deliver amazing growth opportunities."

HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency and at less cost along with recommendations for CIOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Martin Bally , CISO, Stellantis

, CISO, Stellantis Ricardo A. Bartra , SVP & CIO, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

, SVP & CIO, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Stephen M. R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Earl Duby , CISO, Lear Corporation

, CISO, Lear Corporation Rocco Grillo , Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal Steven John , CIO at Aramark Uniform Services, AmeriPride Services, and Aramark Refreshment Services, Aramark

, CIO at Aramark Uniform Services, AmeriPride Services, and Aramark Refreshment Services, Aramark Tammylynne Jonas , Global CIO, Self Esteem Brands, LLC

, Global CIO, Self Esteem Brands, LLC Harold Knutson , Board President, SIM Minnesota

, Board President, SIM Minnesota Prakash Kota , SVP, CIO, Autodesk

, SVP, CIO, Autodesk Elwin Loomis , Head of Digital, Bremer Bank

, Head of Digital, Bremer Bank Aimee Martin , Director, Information Security, Compliance and PMO, Vista Outdoor Inc.

, Director, Information Security, Compliance and PMO, Vista Outdoor Inc. Ryan Olson , Vice President of Threat Intelligence, Palo Alto Networks

, Vice President of Threat Intelligence, Palo Alto Networks Saunya Peterson , Founder, Riveter42

, Founder, Riveter42 Jorge Populo , SVP and CIO, UnitedHealth Group

, SVP and CIO, UnitedHealth Group Greg Thayer , CISO, Comm-Works

, CISO, Comm-Works Dee Thibodeau , CEO, Charter Solutions

, CEO, Charter Solutions Tarek Tomes , CIO, State of Minnesota

, CIO, State of Minnesota Jennifer Wesson Greenman , Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global

, Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global David Whitaker, CIO, General Dynamics, OTS



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 29 will include Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Genesys Works, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, PagerDuty, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Minnesota, Sonatype, and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit on May 6. Timely topics to be explored at this event will include why a fresh mindset needs to be applied to supply chain operations, the new skill sets needed to protect the enterprise in the evolving threat landscape, along with the CISO's role in fostering a high performing culture.

Top-tier CISOs, security leaders and technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Roota Almeida , CISO, Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut

, CISO, Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut Jim Brennan , Chief Product Officer, BetterCloud

, Chief Product Officer, BetterCloud Allan Foster , Chief Evangelist, ForgeRock

, Chief Evangelist, ForgeRock Monti Knode , Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai

, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai Ajoy Kumar , Head of IT Risk Analysis and Reporting, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation

, Head of IT Risk Analysis and Reporting, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation Min Kyriannis , Managing Director, JMK | EMD

, Managing Director, JMK | EMD David Mahon , Global CISO, Deloitte

, Global CISO, Deloitte Peter Margaris , Sr. Director, Product Marketing, Skybox Security

, Sr. Director, Product Marketing, Skybox Security Israel Martinez , Industry Advisor, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

, Industry Advisor, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Shamla Naidoo , Managing Partner of IBM Global Security Services, IBM Corporation

, Managing Partner of IBM Global Security Services, IBM Corporation Matthew Rosenquist , CISO, Eclipz.io

, CISO, Eclipz.io David Sheidlower , VP, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Turner Construction Company

, VP, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Turner Construction Company Tommy Todd , VP of Security, Code42

, VP of Security, Code42 Mike Towers , Chief Security Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

, Chief Security Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Saby Waraich , CIO, Clackamas Community College; Marketing Director, SIM Portland

, CIO, Clackamas Community College; Marketing Director, SIM Portland Laura Whitt-Winyard, Global CISO, DLL Group

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit on May 6 will include Auth0, BetterCloud, Code42, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, ForgeRock, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, PagerDuty, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, Rubrik, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New York Metro, Skybox Security, Sonatype, and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 11. Key topics to be discussed at this event will include the role that CIOs and technology executives can play in working with the executive team to design the future of work and create new business models, case studies on leveraging hot technologies such as AI, machine learning, analytics and the Internet of Things, along with what's needed to cultivate a connected and inclusive culture.

Distinguished technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Bharat Amin , EVP & CIO, Huntington Ingalls Industries

, EVP & CIO, Huntington Ingalls Industries Judith Apshago , VP IT, Corporate and Operations Technologies, Amtrak

, VP IT, Corporate and Operations Technologies, Amtrak Tyler Best , SVP & CIO, Adient

, SVP & CIO, Adient Michael Cannon , CTO, Stafford County, VA

, CTO, Stafford County, VA Francisco Fraga , Chief Technology and Information Officer, Campbell Soup Company

, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Campbell Soup Company Neil Green , SVP and Chief Digital Officer, OTIS

, SVP and Chief Digital Officer, OTIS Kristie Grinnell , Global CIO & Chief Supply Chain Officer, VP, General Dynamics IT

, Global CIO & Chief Supply Chain Officer, VP, General Dynamics IT Mike Huthwaite , Founder & CIO at Large, Huthwaite & Associates

, Founder & CIO at Large, Huthwaite & Associates Wanda Jones-Heath , CISO/DAF Principal Cyber Advisor, U.S. Air Force

, CISO/DAF Principal Cyber Advisor, U.S. Air Force Stuart Kippelman , CIO, Parsons Corporation

, CIO, Parsons Corporation Israel Martinez , Industry Advisor, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

, Industry Advisor, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Quintin McGrath , Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte

, Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte Boyden Rohner , Associate Director for Vulnerability Management, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

, Associate Director for Vulnerability Management, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Chris Stettler, CIO, Euclid Systems Corporation

Esteemed partner for the 2021 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Capital Area Chapter, Sonatype, and Zscaler.

UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

On April 27th, HMG Strategy will be hosting a webinar powered by Azul Systems on ‘Rationalizing Your Organization's Java TCO.' In this event, which features Simon Ritter, Deputy CTO at Azul Systems and Dan Neff, Principal Architect at Adobe, we'll explore the ramifications of price hikes for Java support, techniques for organizations to dramatically lower their Java licensing and support costs along with the security requirements for transitioning to a more cost-effective approach.

On May 4th, HMG Strategy will be hosting a webinar powered by Softtek on ‘Driving Continuous Value: Why Distributed Agile Teams Get More Done When They Share the Sun'. This event, which features a roster of speakers including Mike Hamilton, Vice President, Head of Information Technology at Databricks; William Miller, SVP & CIO at NetApp; Jaime Palacios, SVP, Digital and Innovation at Softtek; Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO at Zoom; and Troy Whitlow, SVP, Product Management at Accurate Background, will be focused on best practices and fresh approaches to sourcing and retaining the digital talent that's needed specifically by software, hardware, media and telecom companies to succeed.

