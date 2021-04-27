 Skip to main content

LDOS, RRC & XL Class Action Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Globe Newswire  
April 27, 2021 10:00am   Comments
NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS
Class Period: May 4, 2020 - February 23, 2021
Deadline: May 3, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/ldos
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that: (1) the purported benefits of the Company's acquisition of L3Harris' Security Detection & Automation businesses were significantly overstated; (2) Leidos' products suffered from numerous product defects, including faulty explosive detection systems at airports, ports, and borders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results were significantly overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)
Class Period: April 29, 2016 - February 10, 2021
Deadline: May 3, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/rrc
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that: (1) Range Resources had improperly designated the status of its wells in Pennsylvania since at least 2013; (2) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement, as well as artificially decreased the Company's periodically reported cost estimates to plug and abandon its wells; (3) the Company was the subject of a DEP investigation from sometime between September 2017 to January 2021 for improperly designating the status of its wells; (4) the DEP investigation foreseeably would and ultimately did lead to the Company incurring regulatory fines; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)
Class Period: October 2, 2020 - March 2, 2021
Deadline: May 7, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/xl
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that: (1) XL Fleet's salespeople were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines to boost the Company's reported sales and backlog; (2) at least 18 of the 33 customers that XL featured were inactive and had not placed an order since 2019; (3) XL's technology had been materially overstated and offered only 5% to 10% of fleet savings; (4) XL lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timelines; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


