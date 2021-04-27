Borealis Selects Qlik to Augment Data-Driven Decision Making

VIENNA, Austria, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced that Borealis has turned to Qlik to support its data and analytics business needs.



The need for efficient procurement, from purchase requisition right through to payment of an invoice, while also dealing with growing volumes of data from multiple sources, has seen the company adopt the Qlik Sense® data analytics platform in a SaaS model to reduce costs while allowing accurate business decisions to be made.

Borealis is one of the world's leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions and a European market leader in base chemicals, fertilizers and the mechanical recycling of plastics.

"Data analysis is very important to our procurement process but, like many large companies, we had a vast amount of data and no easy way to link all the information that originated from different sources," said Ivan Bozov, Procurement Intelligence Specialist at Borealis. "We used standard tools for business analysis but they could only produce static and pre-defined reports. Qlik's associative engine brings all our procurement information together in one place, empowering our staff to make better informed decisions."

"We needed to create one source of truth with all our data so we can obtain actional insights from its analysis, as well as support informed decision making across the global procurement organization. This means our team has more time to focus on what is important by analyzing trends and identifying savings opportunities. With Qlik we have been able to achieve this," added Bozov.

"We are very pleased to be supporting Borealis as they bring all their procurement information together into one place," said Wolfgang Kobek, SVP EMEA at Qlik. "The company now has full transparency on their data, from purchase requisition right through to payment of the invoice. Borealis' business decisions are now based on facts and not guesswork."

Qlik is a complete SaaS data analytics platform that sets the benchmark for a new generation of analytics. With a one-of-a-kind associative analytics engine, sophisticated AI, and high-performance cloud platform, Borealis can empower its employees to make better decisions daily, creating a truly data-driven enterprise.

About Qlik

Qlik's vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

About Borealis

Borealis is one of the world's leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions and a European market leader in base chemicals, fertilizers and the mechanical recycling of plastics. We leverage our polymers expertise and decades of experience to offer value adding, innovative and circular material solutions for key industries. In re-inventing for more sustainable living, we build on our commitment to safety, our people and excellence as we accelerate the transformation to a circular economy and expand our geographical footprint.

With head offices in Vienna, Austria, Borealis employs 6,900 employees and operates in over 120 countries. In 2020, Borealis generated EUR 6.8 billion in sales revenue and a net profit of EUR 589 million. OMV, the Austria-based international oil and gas company, owns 75% of Borealis, while the remaining 25% is owned by a holding company of the Abu-Dhabi based Mubadala. We supply services and products to customers around the globe through Borealis and two important joint ventures: Borouge (with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or ADNOC, based in UAE); and Baystar™ (with Total, based in the US).

