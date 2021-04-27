New Executives Join LiveArea in North America

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global customer experience and commerce agency LiveArea, a business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW), has added two new executives to its North America leadership team to support the agency's expanding capabilities.



Taking on the new role of Area Vice President of Growth is Michael Maione. He joins LiveArea from Publicis Sapient, where he spent more than 10 years, most recently as Vice President and Client Executive working with Fortune 100 brands. In his new role, Maione will apply his more than 20 years of experience in advertising, performance marketing, and information technology to expand LiveArea's growth across new industries, brands, and market opportunities. Maione will report to Steve Coy, LiveArea Senior Vice President and Head of Worldwide Growth and Client Services.

Also joining LiveArea is Anjum Merchant, Area Vice President of Program Delivery. Merchant has led global delivery teams in a variety of companies, including Accenture Interactive and AAXIS; most recently, he served as Senior Director of eCommerce at Gorilla Group. A strategic technology executive, Merchant will lead and evolve solution delivery at LiveArea. Merchant will report to Chris McComas, Global Senior Vice President of Operations and Delivery at LiveArea.

"The expertise and talent Michael and Anjum bring to LiveArea will be invaluable as we expand our capabilities, look to fuel growth in new markets, and enhance our delivery with leading design and technology to help differentiate our clients," said Jim Butler, President, LiveArea.

New Creative Directors Added

In addition to the executive appointments, LiveArea also added two new creative directors to the agency. Based in New York City and Dallas, they will be responsible for growing and strengthening LiveArea's design capabilities, with a particular focus on the Product Innovation, Connected Commerce, and Performance Marketing service families the agency launched late last year. Each will report to Barry Fiske, Senior Vice President, Global Experience and Innovation, LiveArea.

These announcements are on the heels of recent additions to LiveArea's European team based in London, including Samantha Mansfield, Senior Strategy Director, and Ben Rainbow, Alliances Director.

About LiveArea

LiveArea is an award-winning global customer experience and commerce agency. We bring the full potential of digital business to life, helping brands create meaningful and lasting customer connections. Fusing creativity, strategy, and technology, our services include NXT Intelligence™, product innovation, connected commerce, service design, performance marketing, and orchestrated services. We bring together world-class commerce technology, building and launching innovative products and services powered by data-driven insights to elevate customer relationships – online and in-store. We deliver B2B, B2C, and D2C solutions to clients in health and beauty, fashion and apparel, luxury, consumer packaged goods, retail stores, healthcare, and automotive. For more information, visit www.LiveAreaCX.com.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfsweb.com.

