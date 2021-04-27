MMIT & The Dedham Group Unite to Smooth Access to Therapy

Yardley, PA, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managed Markets Insight & Technology, LLC. (MMIT), the trusted go-to- market partner solely focused on solving the "what and why" of market access—so that patients don't face delays when trying to access lifesaving drugs—announced today that it will unite with The Dedham Group to smooth and enhance access to therapy.

As the preeminent U.S. market oncology and specialty partner to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and a trusted advisor for the last decade, The Dedham Group has leveraged its expertise and industry leading data platform Pulse Analytics to support payer, provider and clinical pathways. Pulse Analytics provides transparency into key trends and dynamics, IDN policy adoption, and value-based care to advise manufacturers on targeted access and commercialization strategies that elevate the patient journey.

"With a shared mission and purpose, and the combined data, technologies and expertise of both organizations, MMIT and The Dedham Group together will create the most comprehensive and forward-looking offerings in the market," says Michael Gallup, CEO, MMIT.

To best support our clients, The Dedham Group will continue to operate their consulting division independently under the leadership of the founding partners Darin Rubin, Bedrick Gadea and Robert Hung. And in the continued advancement of our joint mission, MMIT will make Pulse Analytics available within its portfolio of solutions as soon as this fall.

"We want to pioneer change to improve healthcare access through predictive analytics and strategic thinking. We believe that uniting two market leaders will position us to better serve our clients, while transforming access and quality of life for patients," says Darin Rubin, Partner, The Dedham Group.

About MMIT:

For nearly two decades MMIT has been solely focused on solving the "what and why" of market access, and has been a trusted, go-to-market partner. We believe that patients who need lifesaving treatments shouldn't face delays because accessing drugs can be confusing. As the leading provider of market access data, analytics and insights, our expert teams of clinicians, data specialists and market researchers provide clarity and confidence so that our clients can make better decisions. Divisions of MMIT include AIS Health, creator of the Directory of Health Plans and leading healthcare publications; Zitter Health Insights, a preeminent provider of market access insights and solutions for specialty drugs; and RJ Health, the market leader in pricing and coding solutions for infusion drugs covered under the medical benefit. For more information about MMIT, visit mmitnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About The Dedham Group:

The Dedham Group is the preeminent U.S. market access oncology and specialty therapeutics consultancy offering research, data analytics and strategy formulation services to the life science industry. With nearly half a century of experience across it leadership team, The Dedham Group applies a holistic approach linking engagement, distribution, access support, pricing / contracting, and data strategies to address the most challenging emerging issues facing its clients. Grounded in the strategy consulting discipline—and bolstered by robust data sets enriched by a specialty panel of the top US healthcare influencers—the unique staffing model of highly specialized creative thinkers have made the Dedham Team a key influencer in the oncology and specialty therapeutics space. For more information visit dedhamgroup.com.





Amie Podolak Managed Markets Insight & Technology, LLC 412-736-9399 apodolak@mmitnetwork.com