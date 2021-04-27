SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barr Law Group Investigating the Officers and Directors of EQT, APO, GSKY, and CODX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Barr Law Group is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of EQT Corporation, Apollo Global Management, Inc., GreenSky, Inc., and Co-Diagnostics, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@barrlaw.com or call (619) 400-4966.



EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Accused of Misleading Investors

Barr Law Group reminds investors of its ongoing investigation of EQT Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. On December 2, 2020, Judge Robert J. Colville of the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania issued an order denying the defendants' motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action, paving the way for litigation to proceed. According to the complaint against EQT Corporation for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, EQT executives misled investors of the synergies captured following the June 2017 acquisition of gas producer Rice Energy Inc. EQT's stock price plummeted on October 25, 2018, when the company disclosed shockingly bad financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2018, reporting an increase in capital expenditures for 2018 by $300 million to $2.5 billion and a quarterly net loss of $40 million. On an analyst and investor call that same day, EQT acknowledged it had not lived up to its prior statements about the acquisition. On this news, EQT shares fell from $40.46 to $31.00 per share, less than half of what the company was worth when the acquisition closed in November 2017. The stock has yet to recover. The stock is currently trading around $17 a share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating Apollo Global Management, Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders, related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights as an Apollo shareholder, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating GreenSky, Inc. regarding corporate governance failures and possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other claims for money damages related to the independence of certain insiders from recent corporate transactions. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating Co-Diagnostics, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

