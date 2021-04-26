 Skip to main content

ACV Auctions to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021

Globe Newswire  
April 26, 2021 5:12pm   Comments
BUFFALO, N.Y., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV Auctions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA), announced today that it will report first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results following the close of market on Thursday, May 13, 2021. On that day, management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

When: Thursday, May 13, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: (833) 607-1658 or (914) 987-7871; Conference ID: 7469212

Live Webcast: https://investors.acvauto.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at https://investors.acvauto.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, May 20, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and entering passcode 7469212.

About ACV Auctions

ACV provides a vibrant digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV's mission is to build and enable the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces for buying and selling used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive data that was previously unimaginable. ACV's platform leverages data insights and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell, and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. ACV strives to solve the challenges that the used automotive industry has faced for generations and provide powerful technology-enabled capabilities to the dealers and commercial partners who fulfill a critical role in the automotive ecosystem.

Investor Contact:
Tim Fox
tfox@acvauctions.com

Media Contact:
Maura Duggan
mduggan@acvauctions.com


