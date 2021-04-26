 Skip to main content

Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend

Globe Newswire  
April 26, 2021 4:38pm   Comments
JASPER, Ind., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share for all outstanding shares of common stock payable July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 25, 2021.

About Kimball International, Inc.

Kimball International is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company. For over 70 years, we have crafted design-driven furnishings that help our customers shape ordinary spaces into vibrant places that spark collaboration, relaxation, wellness, and discovery. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style and Poppin. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com.

