Freddie Mac Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) announced today that it plans to report its first quarter 2021 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, April 29, 2021.



The company will hold a call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, April 29, 2021 to share the company's results with the media. The call will be concurrently webcast, and the replay will be available on the company's website for approximately 30 days.

All materials related to the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

