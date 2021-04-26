KnowBe4 Announces Closing of Its Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, Inc. ("KnowBe4") (NASDAQ:KNBE) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 10,925,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share, which includes 500,000 shares of KnowBe4's Class A common stock offered and sold by certain selling stockholders and the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 1,425,000 shares of KnowBe4's Class A common stock from KnowBe4. KnowBe4 did not receive any proceeds from any sales of shares by the selling stockholders. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 22, 2021 under the symbol "KNBE".



Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and KKR Capital Markets, LLC acted as lead bookrunners for the offering. Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank acted as additional bookrunners for the offering. Baird, Canaccord Genuity, Cowen, Needham & Company, Piper Sandler and Truist Securities acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, provider of the leading security awareness platform, is used by approximately 37,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

