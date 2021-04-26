ServisFirst Bank Announces Director of Business Development

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bank , a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS), announces the addition of Tom Twitty to ServisFirst Bank as Director of Business Development. In this role, Twitty will be working with the commercial and private banking teams to broaden the outreach to new and existing ServisFirst Bank customers.



"ServisFirst Bank is pleased to have Tom Twitty, an evidenced and accomplished leader, join our team," stated Tom Broughton, ServisFirst Bank Chairman, President, and CEO. "We are dedicated to constantly improving our services and look forward to promoting growth within the community."

Tom Twitty, Director of Business Development

Tom Twitty joins ServisFirst Bank as Director of Business Development, with over thirty-seven years of senior administrative, consumer, and wealth banking leadership experience. While serving as the Director of Business Development, Twitty will be directly involved with a number of charities and organizations to foster growth in the Birmingham market.

Prior to joining ServisFirst Bank, Twitty served in a variety of roles within AmSouth Bancorporation and Regions Financial including President of AmSouth Investment Services, Head of Private Banking and on the board of Regions Investment Services.

For more information regarding Tom Twitty as Director of Business Development for ServisFirst Bank, please contact Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net . For more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com .

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $11 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Pensacola, Sarasota, and Tampa Bay. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies' financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com .

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT

Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net



