STEP Energy Services Ltd. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results

Globe Newswire  
April 26, 2021 9:00am   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEP Energy Services Ltd. ("STEP") intends to release its 2021 first quarter results on Wednesday May 12, 2021 after markets close.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to STEP's website and SEDAR immediately after the press release is disseminated.

ABOUT STEP

STEP is an oilfield service company that provides stand-alone and fully integrated fracturing, coiled tubing and wireline solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures.

Founded in 2011 as a specialized deep capacity coiled tubing company, STEP now provides an integrated solution for deep capacity coiled tubing and fracturing services to exploration and production ("E&P") companies in Canada and the United States ("U.S."). Our Canadian services are focused in the WCSB, while in the U.S., our services are focused in the Permian and Eagle Ford in Texas and the Bakken in North Dakota.

Our four core values; Safety, Trust, Execution and Possibilities inspire our team of professionals to provide differentiated levels of service, with a goal of flawless execution and an unwavering focus on safety.

For more information please contact:

Regan Davis
President & Chief Executive Officer		 Michael Kelly
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: 403-457-1772
 Telephone: 587-393-9731
   
Web: www.stepenergyservices.com  

 


