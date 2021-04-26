 Skip to main content

Loyal Source Awarded NASA Kennedy Space Center Engineering Blanket Purchase Agreement

Globe Newswire  
April 26, 2021 9:00am   Comments
ORLANDO, Fla., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source, one of the nation's leading workforce solutions providers, is pleased to announce a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) award to provide NASA Kennedy Space Center with Engineering and Other Professional Support Services (KEOPS).

With a proven ability to mobilize expert recruitment staff quickly and intelligently to provide a highly qualified workforce, Loyal Source was uniquely positioned to bid for this agreement. Under the BPA, Loyal Source will provide institutional, construction, and program engineering support to the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) Engineering Directorate over a four-year period.

The primary role of this BPA will be to support NASA's design managers, construction managers, and lead design engineers. Loyal Source will seek to fill contract roles ranging from Fire Protection Engineer to Mechanical Engineer to Critical Path Method Schedule Analyst, and Cost Analyst.

"Since 2011, Loyal Source has delivered high quality services in the technical sector while consistently exceeding ever-changing customer expectations for our government and industry partners worldwide. We look forward to building on this legacy as the prime awardee by providing innovative and efficient workforce solutions for the KSC Engineering Directorate," said Jon Melzer, vice president for Loyal Source's technical services division.

For more information on Loyal Source, visit loyalsource.com/technical.

About Loyal Source
Loyal Source is an Orlando-based workforce solutions provider dedicated to delivering elite services worldwide. With a focus in government healthcare, technical and support services, engineering, and travel healthcare, Loyal Source provides exceptional custom solutions to both private enterprise and government agencies. For more information about Loyal Source, visit https://loyalsource.com/.

Media Contact
Matt Greenfield
Uproar PR for Loyal Source
mgreenfield@uproarpr.com
(321) 236-0102, x234


