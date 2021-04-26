Loyal Source Awarded NASA Kennedy Space Center Engineering Blanket Purchase Agreement

ORLANDO, Fla., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source, one of the nation's leading workforce solutions providers, is pleased to announce a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) award to provide NASA Kennedy Space Center with Engineering and Other Professional Support Services (KEOPS).



With a proven ability to mobilize expert recruitment staff quickly and intelligently to provide a highly qualified workforce, Loyal Source was uniquely positioned to bid for this agreement. Under the BPA, Loyal Source will provide institutional, construction, and program engineering support to the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) Engineering Directorate over a four-year period.

The primary role of this BPA will be to support NASA's design managers, construction managers, and lead design engineers. Loyal Source will seek to fill contract roles ranging from Fire Protection Engineer to Mechanical Engineer to Critical Path Method Schedule Analyst, and Cost Analyst.

"Since 2011, Loyal Source has delivered high quality services in the technical sector while consistently exceeding ever-changing customer expectations for our government and industry partners worldwide. We look forward to building on this legacy as the prime awardee by providing innovative and efficient workforce solutions for the KSC Engineering Directorate," said Jon Melzer, vice president for Loyal Source's technical services division.

