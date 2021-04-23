 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CGTN America: Louisiana: Climate Change Lessons Learned

Globe Newswire  
April 23, 2021 4:41pm   Comments
Share:

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGTN America releases the story on "Louisiana: Climate Change Lessons Learned". Louisiana plans to restore its fragile marshes with an ambitious program that could become a model for the rest of the "coastal world." The $50 billion project would divert a significant portion of the Mississippi River so sediment-rich water is once again funneled into wetlands that would otherwise disappear.

Environmental journalist Bob Marshall says, "This is really the epicenter of what the rest of the coastal world is going to be going through from now on."

Click here for more about all "Louisiana: Climate Change Lessons Learned" and to view the story.
https://newsus.cgtn.com/news/2021-04-23/Sean-Callebs-lessons-learned-climate-change-in-Louisiana--ZGelaLQgqA/index.html

Contact: Dan Williams
distribution@cgtnamerica.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31dd5458-42ce-4b74-80b0-cfd1e51d486f


View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com