 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Ecology Announces Schedule for its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
April 23, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
Share:

BOISE, Idaho, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:ECOL) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021, after the close of the market.

Management will conduct an investor conference call on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results. Questions will be invited after management's presentation. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 877-512-4138 or 412-317-5478. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Company's website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx.

An audio replay of the teleconference will be made available through May 7, 2021 by calling 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 and using the passcode 10155079. The replay will also be accessible at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx.

Upcoming Investor Conferences
The Company also announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following events during the second quarter of 2021.

May 5th Oppenheimer 16th Annual Industrial Growth Conference
May 6th Credit Suisse 3rd Annual eXtreme Services Conference
June 8th UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference
June 9th Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference
June 28th Stifel Investor Summit – Waste Expo


Available webcasts and presentations will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx.

About US Ecology, Inc.
US Ecology, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The company addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, leading emergency response and standby services, and a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. US Ecology's focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best—in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of US Ecology's customers and to build long lasting relationships. US Ecology has been protecting the environment since 1952. For more information, visit www.usecology.com.

Contact: Alison Ziegler, Darrow Associates (201) 220-2678
aziegler@darrowir.com      www.usecology.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com