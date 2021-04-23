Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size 2021 | Is Projected to Reach USD 45.06 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% during Forecast 2019-2026

Pune, India, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) market size is projected to reach USD 45.06 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 21.32 billion in 2018. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technique (In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET), and Others), By Procedure (Fresh Donor, Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Donor, and Frozen Non-donor), By End User (Fertility Clinics, and Hospitals) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." As per the report, increasing stress levels amongst the population is likely to result in the rising prevalence of infertility. It will aid in the fertility services market growth during the forecast period.

Silverfleet Capital Partners Acquires a Major Stake of CARE Fertility to Fortify its Position in the Global Market

April 2019: Silverfleet Capital Partners, a private equity firm, based in U.K, announced that it has successfully acquired a major stake of CARE Fertility, UK's leading fertility services provider. The main aim of this acquisition was to strengthen the former's presence in UK by gaining access to a ton of experiences from CARE Fertility. It would also aid the company in providing its customers a complete patient care and technologically advanced treatments





Europe to Dominate: Increasing Prevalence of Fertility to Favor Growth

The assisted reproductive technologies market is geographically segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Out of these, Europe had acquired USD 8.78 billion ART market revenue in 2018. It is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the rising incidence of infertility that is further leading to increasing demand for ART procedures.

North America is anticipated to showcase a notable CAGR in the coming years owing to the rising adoption of fertility services amongst the masses residing in the U.S. Also, the increasing utilization of novel technology equipped services, as well as high disposable income, are responsible for healthy growth in this region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow significantly by registering a higher CAGR and fertility services market share by 2026. It is attributable to the reduction in the socio-ethical stigma amongst the masses as well as the rising incidence of infertility.





Rising Awareness Campaigns Regarding Cost-effective Procedures Will Boost Growth

In countries, such as India, the U.K, U.S., and China, there is a high prevalence of infertility. It will increase the demand for advanced ART technologies and procedures. The National Survey of Family Growth (NSFG) stated that around 6.7% of women residing in the U.S. were affected by infertility in 2018. The age group was between 15 to 44 years. Moreover, it is not only the women who are suffering from infertility nowadays. The Oxford Journals published a study that mentioned that in the U.K., one out of ten men from the age group of 16 to 74 years is affected by infertility.

The rate is rising worldwide owing to the increasing cases of obesity, rising stress level and a rapid inclination towards a sedentary lifestyle. Besides, numerous government and non-profit agencies in the developed, as well as developing nations, are implementing awareness campaigns to educate the general populaces regarding the cost-effective fertility treatments. These are some of the crucial assisted reproductive technologies market trends that are set to augment ART market growth.





Fresh Non-donor Segment to Lead Backed by High Success Rate of Procedures

By procedure, the assisted reproductive technologies (ART) market is divided into fresh donor, frozen donor, fresh non-donor, and frozen non-donor. Amongst these, the fresh non-donor segment is expected to acquire a high CAGR in the coming years owing to the high success rate of procedures by utilizing fresh embryos or eggs. Also, the rising incidence of infertility is expected to boost the growth of this segment.

The Oxford Journals, for instance, had published a study that was conducted in 2017. It states that around 19.0% of all fertility cycles would cause live birth if the used egg is not frozen. The frozen non-donor segment, on the other hand, currently holds the second position owing to its cost-effective nature as compared to those cycles that use fresh embryos or eggs. The rest of the segments would also exhibit a healthy CAGR in the coming years.

