First Biometric Payment Cards Based on Idex TrustedBio Introduced by IDEMIA

Oslo, Norway – 23 April 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA's customer and partner IDEMIA today introduced the first biometric payment cards based on the Idex TrustedBio™ fingerprint sensor. This is the most highly integrated biometric payment card solution in the industry today and leads the market in terms of biometric performance and card integration efficiency.

"We are excited to see our customer and partner, IDEMIA, begin to market cards based on our third generation sensor family, TrustedBio. This product introduction represents a major milestone for both partners and raises the bar for efficient biometric card architecture." said Idex CEO, Vince Graziani.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 9180 0186

Brett L Perry, U.S. Investor Relations

E-mail: bperry@sheltongroup.com

Tel: + 1 214 272 0070

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

