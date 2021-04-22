 Skip to main content

Heritage Commerce Corp Earns $11.2 Million for the First Quarter of 2021

April 22, 2021 5:26pm
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK), the holding company (the "Company") for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), today announced first quarter 2021 net income of $11.2 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.03 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020, and $11.6 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. First quarter 2021 results included the recapture of $1.5 million of provision for credit losses on loans, compared to a provision for credit losses on loans of $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. All results are unaudited.

"While facing prolonged challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis, and the related economic uncertainty, the Company has continued to generate solid financial results, and the first quarter 2021 earnings were no exception," said Walter Kaczmarek, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Total deposits grew by 27%, year-over-year, fueled by successful deposit gathering efforts that attracted over $900 million. Gross loans also increased 6%, year-over-year, and by 3% on a linked quarter basis. Our return on assets improved to 0.99% in the first quarter compared to 0.19% a year ago. Our year-over-year improvement in first quarter results benefited from our higher than usual provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2020 taken in light of a downturn in the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and from our decision to adopt the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") rate methodology early in 2020," said Mr. Kaczmarek.

Mr. Kaczmarek continued, "Our positive credit trends continue with nonperforming assets ("NPAs") decreasing (54%) to $5.6 million at March 31, 2021, versus $12.1 million a year earlier, and declining (29%) from $7.9 million on a linked quarter basis. We had net loan recoveries of $1.4 million from previously charged-off accounts, compared to net charge-offs of $422,000 for the first quarter a year ago." The allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") to total loans declined slightly to 1.64%, and the ratio of ACLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.88%, at March 31, 2021, compared to 1.70% and 1.91%, respectively, at December 31, 2020.

"Our local markets and customers have been negatively impacted by government actions necessary to contain the health crisis, and we are closely tracking our loan portfolio and responding to the needs of our customers," said Mr. Kaczmarek. "In the meantime, our capital, ACLL, and excess liquidity positions all remain strong. The total capital ratio was 16.5% and leverage ratio was 9.1% for the Company, and 15.8% and 9.5%, respectively, for the Bank, at March 31, 2021. Notably, despite the adverse impact to the economy brought on by the pandemic, the Company's total assets increased 23% from a year ago and surpassed the milestone of $5 billion at quarter-end. With a solid earnings performance, a large core deposit base, and excellent credit quality, we believe we have a solid foundation on which to grow as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic."

In response to economic stimulus laws passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021, Heritage Bank of Commerce has now funded two rounds of Small Business Administration ("SBA") Payment Protection Program ("PPP") loans. At March 31, 2021, after accounting for loan payoffs and SBA loan forgiveness, Round 1 PPP loans were $170.4 million and Round 2 PPP loans were $179.3 million. In total the Bank had $349.7 million in outstanding PPP loan balances at quarter-end. These loans generated $784,000 in interest income, $3.4 million in net deferred fee revenue ($2.4 million from loans forgiven or paid off and $969,000 from net deferred fees), and $766,000 in deferred origination costs on Round 2 PPP loans during the first quarter of 2021. At March 31, 2021, the PPP loan portfolio had remaining deferred fees of ($8.8) million and deferred costs of $1.1 million.

On April 7, 2020, the U.S. banking agencies issued the Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus. The statement describes accounting for COVID-19-related loan modifications, including clarifying the interaction between current accounting rules and the temporary relief provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"). The Bank made accommodations for initial payment deferrals for a number of customers with a window of up to 90 days, with the potential of an additional 90 days of payment deferral (180 days maximum) upon application. The Bank also waived all customary applicable fees. Of the loans for which deferrals were originally granted, nearly all have returned to regular payment status.

The following table shows the remaining deferments at March 31, 2021 by category:

      Underlying Collateral    
                   
NON-SBA LOANS     Business     Real      
(in $000's, unaudited)     Assets     Estate     Total
                   
Initial Deferments(1)   $ -   $ 4,102   $ 4,102
2nd Deferments(2)     3,146     724     3,870
Total   $ 3,146   $ 4,826   $ 7,972
                   
(1) Initial deferments were generally for 3 months
(2) 2nd deferments were for an additional 3 months

On December 27, 2020, the President signed into law the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act (the "Act") which revised rules regarding PPP loans, provided supplemental PPP loan funding for new and existing borrowers and expanded the types of business expenses that are forgivable under the PPP program. On January 6, 2021, Treasury issued new Interim Final Rules ("IFRs") to address the Act's creation of PPP Second Draw Loans as well as other changes to the PPP program requirements. The IFRs codified aspects of the PPP program not specifically addressed in the Act:

  • Extending the application deadline to submit a PPP loan application to May 31, 2021, and the SBA approval deadline to June 30, 2021.
  • Allowing new PPP borrowers to use either 2019 or 2020 for business records in determining maximum loan amount.
  • Maintaining a $2 million loan amount necessity certification safe harbor.
  • Allowing borrowers who returned or did not originally accept PPP loan proceeds to reapply for receipt of those funds.

In addition to its portfolio of SBA PPP loans, the Bank also has a portfolio of SBA 7(a) loans totaling $45.9 million as of April 12, 2021 (the most recent available data). The following table reflects the status of these SBA 7(a) loans as of April 12, 2021:

SBA 7(a) LOANS         Number
(in $000's, unaudited)     Balance   of Loans
SBA 7(a) loans (monthly payments are made          
through the Economic Aid Act )   $ 25,265   150
Payments Not Made / NSF / Returned     1,547   17
Due dates later in the month     12   2
New loans / No payment due     330   3
CARES     18,774   85
Total Portfolio   $ 45,928   257

The CARES Act was amended in December 2020 to include $3.5 billion of extended debt relief payments for SBA borrowers. The program was subsequently modified by the SBA to provide two additional monthly payments of principal and interest totaling a maximum of $9,000 per month and an additional three payments to borrowers considered "underserved" as defined in the amended legislation.

Credit Quality and Performance

At March 31, 2021, NPAs declined by ($6.5) million, or (54%), to $5.6 million, compared to $12.1 million at March 31, 2020, and decreased by ($2.3) million, or (29%) from $7.9 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease in NPAs at March 31, 2021, compared to March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, was primarily from the sale of properties that resulted in the payoff of loans and other paid down loans, which were partially offset by additional loans that went on NPA status during the first quarter of 2021. Classified assets decreased to $33.4 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at March 31, 2021, compared to $39.6 million, or 0.97% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, and $34.0 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at December 31, 2020.

The Company continues to monitor portfolio loans made to commercial customers with businesses in higher risk sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following table provides a breakdown of such loans as a percentage of total loans for the periods indicated:

    % of Total     % of Total     % of Total  
    Loans at     Loans at     Loans at  
HIGHER RISK SECTORS (unaudited)      March 31, 2021     December 31, 2020     March 31, 2020  
Health care and social assistance:                  
Offices of dentists   2.06 %   2.01 %   1.63 %
Offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)   0.89 %   0.81 %   0.70 %
Other community housing services   0.24 %   0.28 %   0.11 %
All others   1.99 %   2.15 %   1.84 %
Total health care and social assistance   5.18 %   5.25 %   4.28 %
Retail trade:                  
Gasoline stations with convenience stores   2.54 %   2.16 %   1.98 %
All others   2.16 %   2.34 %   2.18 %
Total retail trade   4.70 %   4.50 %   4.16 %
Accommodation and food services:                  
Full-service restaurants   1.56 %   1.30 %   0.86 %
Limited-service restaurants   0.64 %   0.57 %   0.63 %
Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels   0.86 %   0.95 %   0.94 %
All others   0.75 %   0.68 %   0.52 %
Total accommodation and food services   3.81 %   3.50 %   2.95 %
Educational services:                  
Elementary and secondary schools   0.58 %   0.58 %   0.15 %
Education support services   0.46 %   0.45 %   0.15 %
All others   0.24 %   0.19 %   0.17 %
Total educational services   1.28 %   1.22 %   0.47 %
Arts, entertainment, and recreation   1.40 %   1.34 %   1.09 %
Purchased participations in micro loan portfolio   0.50 %   0.60 %   0.95 %
Total higher risk sectors   16.87 %   16.41 %   13.90 %

The increase in higher risk sector loans at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, compared to March 31, 2020, was primarily due to the addition of PPP loans after the first quarter of 2020.

Capital and Liquidity

The Company's and the Bank's consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at March 31, 2021.

Our liquidity position supports our ability to maintain cash flows sufficient to fund operations, meet all of our financial obligations and commitments, and accommodate unexpected sudden changes in balances of loans and deposits in a timely manner. At various times the Company requires funds to meet short term cash requirements brought about by loan growth or deposit outflows, the purchase of assets, or repayment of liabilities. An integral part of the Company's ability to manage its liquidity position appropriately is derived from its large base of core deposits, which are generated by offering traditional banking services in its service area and which have historically been a stable source of funds.

At March 31, 2021, the Company had a strong liquidity position with $1.44 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and $783.7 million in available borrowing capacity from sources including the Federal Home Loan Bank, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, Federal funds facilities with several financial institutions, and a line of credit with a correspondent bank. The Company also had $465.6 million (at fair market value) in unpledged securities available at March 31, 2021.

The loan to deposit ratio was 63.21% at March 31, 2021, compared to 75.86% at March 31, 2020, and 66.91% at December 31, 2020.

First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality
(as of, or for the periods ended March 31, 2021, compared to March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2020, except as noted):

Operating Results:

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.19 for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $0.03 for the first quarter of 2020, and $0.19 for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated:
    For the Quarter Ended
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31, 
(unaudited)   2021   2020   2020
Return on average tangible assets   0.99 %     1.02 %     0.19 %  
Return on average tangible equity   11.50 %     11.75 %     1.91 %  
                         
  • Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, decreased (9%) to $35.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $38.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to decreases in the prime rate and decreases in yields on investment securities and overnight funds, which were partially offset by interest income and fees on PPP loans. Net interest income increased 2% to $35.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $34.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher fees on PPP loans and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans.


    • The fully tax equivalent ("FTE") net interest margin contracted 103 basis points to 3.22% for the first quarter of 2021, from 4.25% for the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to declines in the average yields on loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities and higher interest income and fees on PPP loans. The FTE net interest margin increased seven basis points for the first quarter of 2021 from 3.15% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:


    • The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.24% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 5.57% for the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to a decline in the prime rate and new average balances of lower yielding PPP loans, partially offset by interest income and fees on PPP loans.
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    March 31, 2021   March 31, 2020  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000's, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank and asset-based lending   $ 2,225,342     $ 25,581     4.66 % $ 2,422,020     $ 30,104     5.00 %
SBA PPP loans     319,168       784     1.00 %             N/A  
PPP fees, net           3,401     4.32 %             N/A  
Bay View Funding factored receivables     48,094       2,650     22.35 %   47,470       2,877     24.38 %
Purchased residential mortgages     22,194       119     2.17 %   33,075       230     2.80 %
Purchased commercial real estate ("CRE") loans     17,162       172     4.06 %   27,340       249     3.66 %
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (11,626 )     1,129     0.21 %   (16,180 )     1,322     0.22 %
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 2,620,334     $ 33,836     5.24 % $ 2,513,725     $ 34,782     5.57 %


  The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.24% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 4.93% for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher fees from PPP loans and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans.


    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000's, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank and asset-based lending   $ 2,225,342     $ 25,581     4.66 % $ 2,256,944     $ 26,348     4.64 %
SBA PPP loans     319,168       784     1.00 %   313,335       787     1.00 %
PPP fees, net           3,401     4.32 %         1,935     2.46 %
Bay View Funding factored receivables     48,094       2,650     22.35 %   50,720       2,856     22.40 %
Purchased residential mortgages     22,194       119     2.17 %   24,955       118     1.88 %
Purchased CRE loans     17,162       172     4.06 %   20,854       176     3.36 %
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (11,626 )     1,129     0.21 %   (12,017 )     687     0.12 %
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 2,620,334     $ 33,836     5.24 % $ 2,654,791     $ 32,907     4.93 %


  In aggregate, the original total net purchase discount on loans from the Focus Business Bank, Tri-Valley Bank, United American Bank, and Presidio Bank loan portfolio was $25.2 million. In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $11.0 million at March 31, 2021.
  • The average cost of total deposits was 0.12% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 0.22% for the first quarter of 2020 and 0.14% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • During the first quarter of 2021, there was a recapture of ($1.5) million in provision for credit losses on loans, primarily due to recoveries on previously charged-off loans, compared to a $13.3 provision for credit losses on loans taken in the first quarter of 2020, and the recapture of ($1.3) million to the provision for credit losses on loans taken in the fourth quarter of 2020.


    • The higher provision for credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2020 was driven primarily by a significantly deteriorated economic outlook resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic. Ongoing impacts of the CECL methodology will be dependent upon changes in economic conditions and forecasts, originated and acquired loan portfolio composition, portfolio duration, and other factors.
  • Total noninterest income was $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to a gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets and from higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts for the first quarter of 2020. Total noninterest income increased to $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 from $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to an increase in gains on the sale of SBA loans and servicing income.
  • Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 decreased to $23.2 million, compared to $25.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower merger-related costs, partially offset by higher severance expense during the first quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2020, total noninterest expense was $21.6 million.


    • The following table reflects pre-tax merger-related costs resulting from the merger with Presidio for the periods indicated:
    For the Quarter Ended
MERGER-RELATED COSTS   March 31,    December 31,    March 31, 
(in $000's, unaudited)   2021   2020   2020
Salaries and employee benefits   $   $   $ 356
Other     58     101     2,068
Total merger-related costs   $ 58   $ 101   $ 2,424


  Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 included approximately $1.5 million in severance expense, partially offset by $766,000 in deferred origination costs on Round 2 PPP loans.
     
  Full time equivalent employees were 325 at March 31, 2021, and 337 at March 31, 2020, and 331 at December 31, 2020.
     
  • The efficiency ratio was 62.38% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 61.70% for the first quarter of 2020, and 59.45% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Income tax expense was $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $868,000 for the first quarter of 2020, and $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 was 27.8%, compared to 31.8% for the first quarter of 2020, and 27.6% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The higher effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to an increase in tax expense for forfeited stock options and merger-related stock options. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 would have been 26.8% without these items.


    • The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% is primarily the result of the Company's investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low-income housing limited partnerships (net of low-income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

  • Total assets reached $5.00 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of 23% from $4.08 billion at March 31, 2020, and increased 8% from $4.63 billion at December 31, 2020.
  • Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $196.7 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $373.6 million at March 31, 2020, and $235.8 million at December 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, the Company's securities available-for-sale portfolio was comprised of $151.5 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities), and $45.2 million of U.S. Treasury securities. The pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale at March 31, 2021 was $4.9 million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $9.4 million at March 31, 2020, and a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $5.8 million at December 31, 2020. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are decreasing, the Company will experience a higher unrealized gain (or a lower unrealized loss) on the securities portfolio.
  • At March 31, 2021, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $306.5 million, compared to $348.0 million at March 31, 2020, and $297.4 million at December 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, the Company's securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $242.7 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $63.8 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company purchased $40.4 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (securities held-to-maturity), with a book yield of 1.54% and an average life of 5.6 years.
  • The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
LOANS   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   March 31, 2020  
(in $000's, unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total  
Commercial   $ 559,698     20 % $ 555,707     21 % $ 696,168     27 %
Paycheck Protection Program Loans     349,744     13 %   290,679     11 %       0 %
Real estate:                                
CRE - owner occupied     568,637     21 %   560,362     21 %   539,465     21 %
CRE - non-owner occupied     700,117     26 %   693,103     27 %   748,245     29 %
Land and construction     159,504     6 %   144,594     6 %   153,321     6 %
Home equity     104,303     4 %   111,885     4 %   117,544     5 %
Multifamily     168,917     6 %   166,425     6 %   170,292     7 %
Residential mortgages     82,181     3 %   85,116     3 %   95,808     4 %
Consumer and other     19,872     1 %   18,116     1 %   33,326     1 %
Total Loans     2,712,973     100 %   2,625,987     100 %   2,554,169     100 %
Deferred loan costs (fees), net     (8,266 )       (6,726 )       (258 )    
Loans, net of deferred costs and fees   $ 2,704,707     100 % $ 2,619,261     100 % $ 2,553,911     100 %


  Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $150.8 million, or 6%, to $2.70 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $2.55 billion at March 31, 2020, and increased $85.4 million, or 3% from $2.62 billion at December 31, 2020.   Total loans at March 31, 2021 included $349.7 million of PPP loans, compared to $290.7 million at December 31, 2020. Total loans at March 31, 2021, excluding PPP loans, increased $26.4 million from December 31, 2020.
     
  Commercial and industrial line usage was 28% at March 31, 2021, compared to 36% at March 31, 2020, and 28% at December 31, 2020.
     
  At March 31, 2021, 45% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate.
     
  At March 31, 2021, approximately 40% of the Company's loan portfolio consisted of floating rate interest loans.
     
  The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans for the periods indicated:


    For the Quarter Ended  
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS   March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
(in $000's, unaudited)   2021   2020   2020  
Balance at beginning of period   $ 44,400     $ 45,422     $ 23,285    
Charge-offs during the period     (263 )     (144 )     (673 )  
Recoveries during the period     1,671       470       251    
Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period     1,408       326       (422 )  
Impact of adopting Topic 326                 8,570    
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans during the period     (1,512 )     (1,348 )     13,270    
Balance at end of period   $ 44,296     $ 44,400     $ 44,703    
                     
Total loans, net of deferred fees   $ 2,704,707     $ 2,619,261     $ 2,553,911    
Total nonperforming loans   $ 5,593     $ 7,869     $ 12,088    
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.64   %   1.70   %   1.75   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans     791.99   %   564.24   %   369.81   %


  The ACLL was 1.64% of total loans at March 31, 2021 and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 791.99% at March 31, 2021. The ACLL was 1.75% of total loans and the ACLL to nonperforming loans was 369.81% at March 31, 2020. The ACLL was 1.70% of total loans and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 564.24% at December 31, 2020. The ACLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.88% at March 31, 2021, and 1.91% at December 31, 2020. There were no PPP loans at March 31, 2020.
     
  The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL under CECL for the quarter ended March 31, 2021:


DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL UNDER CECL    
(in $000's, unaudited)    
ALLL at December 31, 2020   $ 44,400  
Net recoveries during the first quarter of 2021     1,408  
Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2021     313  
Economic factors during the first quarter of 2021     (1,825 )
ACLL at March 31, 2021   $ 44,296  


  Net recoveries totaled $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net charge-offs of $422,000 for the first quarter of 2020, and net recoveries of $326,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020.
     
  The following is a breakout of NPAs at the periods indicated:


    End of Period:  
NONPERFORMING ASSETS   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   March 31, 2020  
(in $000's, unaudited)      Balance      % of Total      Balance      % of Total      Balance      % of Total  
CRE loans   $ 2,973   53 % $ 3,706   47 % $ 7,346   61 %
Commercial loans     1,985   36 %   2,726   35 %   3,403   28 %
Consumer and other loans     407   7 %   407   5 %   771   6 %
Home equity loans     177   3 %   949   12 %   442   4 %
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing     51   1 %   81   1 %   126   1 %
Total nonperforming assets   $ 5,593   100 % $ 7,869   100 % $ 12,088   100 %


  NPAs totaled $5.6 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at March 31, 2021, compared to $12.1 million, or 0.30% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, and $7.9 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at December 31, 2020.
     
  There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at March 31, 2021, March 31, 2020, or December 31, 2020.
     
  Classified assets decreased to $33.4 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at March 31, 2021, compared to $39.6 million, or 0.97% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, and decreased from $34.0 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at December 31, 2020.
     
  • The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
DEPOSITS   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   March 31, 2020  
(in $000's, unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total  
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,813,962   42 % $ 1,661,655   42 % $ 1,444,534   42 %
Demand, interest-bearing     1,101,807   26 %   960,179   24 %   810,425   24 %
Savings and money market     1,189,566   28 %   1,119,968   29 %   949,076   28 %
Time deposits — under $250     42,596   1 %   45,027   1 %   51,009   2 %
Time deposits — $250 and over     102,508   2 %   103,746   3 %   96,540   3 %
CDARS — interest-bearing demand,                                
money market and time deposits     28,663   1 %   23,911   1 %   15,055   1 %
Total deposits   $ 4,279,102   100 % $ 3,914,486   100 % $ 3,366,639   100 %


  Total deposits increased $912.5 million, or 27%, to $4.28 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $3.37 billion at March 31, 2020. Total deposits increased $364.6 million, or 9%, from $3.91 billion at December 31, 2020.
     
  Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, increased $901.3 million, or 28%, to $4.11 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $3.20 billion at March 31, 2020. Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS increased $363.5 million, or 10%, to $4.11 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $3.74 billion at December 31, 2020.
     
  • The Company's consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank's capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action ("PCA") regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at March 31, 2021, as reflected in the following table:
                               Well-capitalized    
                Financial    
                Institution   Basel III
    Heritage   Heritage   Basel III PCA   Minimum
    Commerce   Bank of   Regulatory   Regulatory
CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited)   Corp   Commerce   Guidelines   Requirement (1)
Total Capital   16.5 %   15.8 %   10.0 %   10.5 %
Tier 1 Capital   14.0 %   14.7 %   8.0 %   8.5 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital   14.0 %   14.7 %   6.5 %   7.0 %
Tier 1 Leverage   9.1 %   9.5 %   5.0 %   4.0 %


________________________
(1)   Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.
________________________


The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:

ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS   March 31,    December 31,    March 31, 
(in $000's, unaudited)   2021   2020   2020
Unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale   $ 3,113     $ 3,709     $ 6,299  
Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities                  
available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity     252       261       288  
Split dollar insurance contracts liability     (6,148 )     (6,140 )     (4,850 )
Supplemental executive retirement plan liability     (8,698 )     (8,767 )     (6,774 )
Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans     213       220       328  
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss   $ (11,268 )   $ (10,717 )   $ (4,709 )
                         
  • Tangible equity was $398.1 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $384.5 million at March 31, 2020, and $393.6 million at December 31, 2020. Tangible book value per share was $6.64 at March 31, 2021, compared to $6.46 at March 31, 2020, and $6.57 at December 31, 2020.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control and our actual results could differ materially from our projected results. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the following: (1) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (2) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board; (3) our ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (4) changes in inflation, interest rates, and market liquidity which may impact interest margins and impact funding sources; (5) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (6) our ability to effectively compete with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (7) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits; (8) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (9) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related asset and market prices; (10) other than temporary impairment charges to our securities portfolio; (11) changes in the level of NPAs and charge offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of the Company's allowance for credit losses and the Company's provision for credit losses; (12) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (13) regulatory limits on Heritage Bank of Commerce's ability to pay dividends to the Company; (14) changes in our capital management policies, including those regarding business combinations, dividends, and share repurchases; (15) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (16) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (17) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets; (18) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, "denial of service" attacks, "hacking" and identity theft; (19) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (20) risks of loss of funding of SBA or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (21) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, accounting and tax matters; (22) significant changes in applicable laws and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking and securities; (23) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (24) costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including resolution of regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (25) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise; (26) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (27) risks resulting from domestic terrorism; (28) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes) and other events beyond our control; (29) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, on the Bank's customers, employees, businesses, liquidity, financial results and overall condition and which has created significant uncertainties in U.S. and global markets, including our customers' ability to make timely payments on obligations, and operating expense due to alternative approaches to doing business; (30) changes in governmental policy and regulation, including measures taken in response to economic, business, political and social conditions, such as the SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), the Federal Reserve Board's efforts to provide liquidity to the financial system and provide credit to private commercial and municipal borrowers, and other programs designed to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; (31) the Bank's participation as a lender in the PPP and similar programs and its effect on the Bank's liquidity, financial results, businesses and customers, including the availability of program funds and the ability of customers to comply with requirements and otherwise perform with respect to loans obtained under such programs; (32) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

For additional information, contact:
Debbie Reuter
EVP, Corporate Secretary
Direct: (408) 494-4542
Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com




    For the Quarter Ended:   Percent Change From:  
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS      March 31,       December 31,       March 31,       December 31,       March 31,   
(in $000's, unaudited)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020  
Interest income   $ 36,761     $ 36,145     $ 40,942     2   % (10 ) %
Interest expense     1,803       1,940       2,362     (7 ) % (24 ) %
Net interest income before provision                              
for credit losses on loans     34,958       34,205       38,580     2   % (9 ) %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans     (1,512 )     (1,348 )     13,270     (12 ) % (111 ) %
Net interest income after provision                              
for credit losses on loans     36,470       35,553       25,310     3   % 44   %
Noninterest income:                              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts     601       608       969     (1 ) % (38 ) %
Gain on sales of SBA loans     550       372       67     48   % 721   %
Increase in cash surrender value of                              
life insurance     456       465       458     (2 ) % 0   %
Servicing income     182       98       183     86   % (1 ) %
Gain on sales of securities     11       7       100     57   % (89 ) %
Gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets                 791     N/A     (100 ) %
Other     501       506       625     (1 ) % (20 ) %
Total noninterest income     2,301       2,056       3,193     12   % (28 ) %
Noninterest expense:                              
Salaries and employee benefits     13,958       12,457       14,203     12   % (2 ) %
Occupancy and equipment     2,274       2,197       1,772     4   % 28   %
Professional fees     1,719       1,396       1,435     23   % 20   %
Other     5,293       5,507       8,364     (4 ) % (37 ) %
Total noninterest expense     23,244       21,557       25,774     8   % (10 ) %
Income before income taxes     15,527       16,052       2,729     (3 ) % 469   %
Income tax expense     4,323       4,429       868     (2 ) % 398   %
Net income   $ 11,204     $ 11,623     $ 1,861     (4 ) % 502   %
                               
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                                
(unaudited)                                   
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.19     $ 0.19     $ 0.03     0   % 533   %
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.19     $ 0.19     $ 0.03     0   % 533   %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     59,641,309       59,616,951       59,286,927     0   % 1   %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     60,404,213       60,247,296       60,194,025     0   % 0   %
Common shares outstanding at period-end     59,932,334       59,917,457       59,568,219     0   % 1   %
Dividend per share   $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13     0   % 0   %
Book value per share   $ 9.71     $ 9.64     $ 9.59     1   % 1   %
Tangible book value per share   $ 6.64     $ 6.57     $ 6.46     1   % 3   %
                               
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                   
(unaudited)                                   
Annualized return on average equity     7.85   %   7.99   %   1.29   % (2 ) % 509   %
Annualized return on average tangible equity     11.50   %   11.75   %   1.91   % (2 ) % 502   %
Annualized return on average assets     0.95   %   0.98   %   0.19   % (3 ) % 400   %
Annualized return on average tangible assets     0.99   %   1.02   %   0.19   % (3 ) % 421   %
Net interest margin (FTE)     3.22   %   3.15   %   4.25   % 2   % (24 ) %
Efficiency ratio     62.38   %   59.45   %   61.70   % 5   % 1   %
                               
AVERAGE BALANCES                                  
(in $000's, unaudited)                                   
Average assets   $ 4,773,878     $ 4,703,154     $ 4,033,151     2   % 18   %
Average tangible assets   $ 4,589,861     $ 4,518,279     $ 3,845,646     2   % 19   %
Average earning assets   $ 4,419,963     $ 4,338,117     $ 3,665,151     2   % 21   %
Average loans held-for-sale   $ 3,458     $ 2,772     $ 2,265     25   % 53   %
Average total loans   $ 2,616,876     $ 2,652,019     $ 2,511,460     (1 ) % 4   %
Average deposits   $ 4,048,953     $ 3,980,017     $ 3,327,812     2   % 22   %
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing   $ 1,712,903     $ 1,749,837     $ 1,438,944     (2 ) % 19   %
Average interest-bearing deposits   $ 2,336,050     $ 2,230,180     $ 1,888,868     5   % 24   %
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $ 2,375,851     $ 2,269,960     $ 1,928,770     5   % 23   %
Average equity   $ 579,157     $ 578,560     $ 579,051     0   % 0   %
Average tangible equity   $ 395,140     $ 393,685     $ 391,546     0   % 1   %



                                       
    For the Quarter Ended:  
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS      March 31,       December 31,       September 30,      June 30,      March 31,   
(in $000's, unaudited)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020  
Interest income   $ 36,761     $ 36,145     $ 36,252     $ 37,132     $ 40,942    
Interest expense     1,803       1,940       2,087       2,192       2,362    
Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans     34,958       34,205       34,165       34,940       38,580    
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans     (1,512 )     (1,348 )     197       1,114       13,270    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans     36,470       35,553       33,968       33,826       25,310    
Noninterest income:                                      
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts     601       608       632       650       969    
Gain on sales of SBA loans     550       372       400             67    
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance     456       465       464       458       458    
Servicing income     182       98       187       205       183    
Gain on sales of securities     11       7             170       100    
Gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets                             791    
Other     501       506       912       595       625    
Total noninterest income     2,301       2,056       2,595       2,078       3,193    
Noninterest expense:                                      
Salaries and employee benefits     13,958       12,457       11,967       12,300       14,203    
Occupancy and equipment     2,274       2,197       2,283       1,766       1,772    
Professional fees     1,719       1,396       1,352       1,155       1,435    
Other     5,293       5,507       5,566       5,791       8,364    
Total noninterest expense     23,244       21,557       21,168       21,012       25,774    
Income before income taxes     15,527       16,052       15,395       14,892       2,729    
Income tax expense     4,323       4,429       4,198       4,274       868    
Net income   $ 11,204     $ 11,623     $ 11,197     $ 10,618     $ 1,861    
                                       
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                                      
(unaudited)                                           
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.19     $ 0.19     $ 0.19     $ 0.18     $ 0.03    
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.19     $ 0.19     $ 0.19     $ 0.18     $ 0.03    
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     59,641,309       59,616,951       59,589,243       59,420,592       59,286,927    
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     60,404,213       60,247,296       60,141,412       60,112,423       60,194,025    
Common shares outstanding at period-end     59,932,334       59,917,457       59,914,987       59,856,767       59,568,219    
Dividend per share   $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13    
Book value per share   $ 9.71     $ 9.64     $ 9.64     $ 9.60     $ 9.59    
Tangible book value per share   $ 6.64     $ 6.57     $ 6.55     $ 6.49     $ 6.46    
                                       
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                      
(unaudited)                                           
Annualized return on average equity     7.85   %   7.99   %   7.73   %   7.45   %   1.29   %
Annualized return on average tangible equity     11.50   %   11.75   %   11.41   %   11.06   %   1.91   %
Annualized return on average assets     0.95   %   0.98   %   0.98   %   0.96   %   0.19   %
Annualized return on average tangible assets     0.99   %   1.02   %   1.02   %   1.01   %   0.19   %
Net interest margin (FTE)     3.22   %   3.15   %   3.24   %   3.46   %   4.25   %
Efficiency ratio     62.38   %   59.45   %   57.58   %   56.76   %   61.70   %
                                       
AVERAGE BALANCES                                           
(in $000's, unaudited)                                           
Average assets   $ 4,773,878     $ 4,703,154     $ 4,562,412     $ 4,434,238     $ 4,033,151    
Average tangible assets   $ 4,589,861     $ 4,518,279     $ 4,376,533     $ 4,247,522     $ 3,845,646    
Average earning assets   $ 4,419,963     $ 4,338,117     $ 4,203,902     $ 4,075,673     $ 3,665,151    
Average loans held-for-sale   $ 3,458     $ 2,772     $ 5,169     $ 3,617     $ 2,265    
Average total loans   $ 2,616,876     $ 2,652,019     $ 2,664,525     $ 2,683,476     $ 2,511,460    
Average deposits   $ 4,048,953     $ 3,980,017     $ 3,846,652     $ 3,720,850     $ 3,327,812    
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing   $ 1,712,903     $ 1,749,837     $ 1,700,972     $ 1,660,547     $ 1,438,944    
Average interest-bearing deposits   $ 2,336,050     $ 2,230,180     $ 2,145,680     $ 2,060,303     $ 1,888,868    
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $ 2,375,851     $ 2,269,960     $ 2,185,439     $ 2,099,982     $ 1,928,770    
Average equity   $ 579,157     $ 578,560     $ 576,135     $ 572,939     $ 579,051    
Average tangible equity   $ 395,140     $ 393,685     $ 390,256     $ 386,223     $ 391,546    



                             
    End of Period:   Percent Change From:  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      March 31,       December 31,       March 31,       December 31,       March 31,   
(in $000's, unaudited)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020  
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks   $ 36,534     $ 30,598     $ 36,998     19   % (1 ) %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions     1,406,520       1,100,475       406,399     28   % 246   %
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     196,718       235,774       373,570     (17 ) % (47 ) %
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     306,535       297,389       348,044     3   % (12 ) %
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs     2,834       1,699       2,415     67   % 17   %
Loans:                            
Commercial     559,698       555,707       696,168     1   % (20 ) %
SBA PPP loans     349,744       290,679           20   % N/A    
Real estate:                            
CRE - owner occupied     568,637       560,362       539,465     1   % 5   %
CRE - non-owner occupied     700,117       693,103       748,245     1   % (6 ) %
Land and construction     159,504       144,594       153,321     10   % 4   %
Home equity     104,303       111,885       117,544     (7 ) % (11 ) %
Multifamily     168,917       166,425       170,292     1   % (1 ) %
Residential mortgages     82,181       85,116       95,808     (3 ) % (14 ) %
Consumer and other     19,872       18,116       33,326     10   % (40 ) %
Loans     2,712,973       2,625,987       2,554,169     3   % 6   %
Deferred loan fees, net     (8,266 )     (6,726 )     (258 )   23   % 3104   %
Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees     2,704,707       2,619,261       2,553,911     3   % 6   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (44,296 )     (44,400 )     (44,703 )   0   % (1 ) %
Loans, net     2,660,411       2,574,861       2,509,208     3   % 6   %
Company-owned life insurance     77,421       77,523       76,485     0   % 1   %
Premises and equipment, net     10,220       10,459       9,025     (2 ) % 13   %
Goodwill     167,631       167,631       167,371     0   % 0   %
Other intangible assets     15,931       16,664       19,557     (4 ) % (19 ) %
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     120,635       121,041       129,090     0   % (7 ) %
Total assets   $ 5,001,390     $ 4,634,114     $ 4,078,162     8   % 23   %
                             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
Liabilities:                            
Deposits:                            
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,813,962     $ 1,661,655     $ 1,444,534     9   % 26   %
Demand, interest-bearing     1,101,807       960,179       810,425     15   % 36   %
Savings and money market     1,189,566       1,119,968       949,076     6   % 25   %
Time deposits-under $250     42,596       45,027       51,009     (5 ) % (16 ) %
Time deposits-$250 and over     102,508       103,746       96,540     (1 ) % 6   %
CDARS - money market and time deposits     28,663       23,911       15,055     20   % 90   %
Total deposits     4,279,102       3,914,486       3,366,639     9   % 27   %
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,786       39,740       39,600     0   % 0   %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     100,839       101,999       100,482     (1 ) % 0   %
Total liabilities     4,419,727       4,056,225       3,506,721     9   % 26   %
                             
Shareholders' Equity:                            
Common stock     494,617       493,707       491,347     0   % 1   %
Retained earnings     98,314       94,899       84,803     4   % 16   %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (11,268 )     (10,717 )     (4,709 )   (5 ) % (139 ) %
Total shareholders' equity     581,663       577,889       571,441     1   % 2   %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 5,001,390     $ 4,634,114     $ 4,078,162     8   % 23   %



                               
    End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      March 31,       December 31,       September 30,      June 30,      March 31, 
(in $000's, unaudited)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
ASSETS                                   
Cash and due from banks   $ 36,534     $ 30,598     $ 33,353     $ 40,108     $ 36,998  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                              
in other financial institutions     1,406,520       1,100,475       926,915       885,792       406,399  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     196,718       235,774       294,438       323,565       373,570  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     306,535       297,389       295,609       322,677       348,044  
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs     2,834       1,699       3,565       4,324       2,415  
Loans:                              
Commercial     559,698       555,707       574,359       553,843       696,168  
SBA PPP loans     349,744       290,679       323,550       324,550        
Real estate:                              
CRE - owner occupied     568,637       560,362       561,528       553,463       539,465  
CRE - non-owner occupied     700,117       693,103       713,563       725,776       748,245  
Land and construction     159,504       144,594       142,632       138,284       153,321  
Home equity     104,303       111,885       111,468       112,679       117,544  
Multifamily     168,917       166,425       169,791       169,637       170,292  
Residential mortgages     82,181       85,116       91,077       95,033       95,808  
Consumer and other     19,872       18,116       17,511       22,759       33,326  
Loans     2,712,973       2,625,987       2,705,479       2,696,024       2,554,169  
Deferred loan fees, net     (8,266 )     (6,726 )     (8,463 )     (9,635 )     (258 )
Total loans, net of deferred fees     2,704,707       2,619,261       2,697,016       2,686,389       2,553,911  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (44,296 )     (44,400 )     (45,422 )     (45,444 )     (44,703 )
Loans, net     2,660,411       2,574,861       2,651,594       2,640,945       2,509,208  
Company-owned life insurance     77,421       77,523       77,059       76,944       76,485  
Premises and equipment, net     10,220       10,459       10,412       9,500       9,025  
Goodwill     167,631       167,631       167,631       167,631       167,371  
Other intangible assets     15,931       16,664       17,628       18,593       19,557  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     120,635       121,041       128,581       124,322       129,090  
Total assets   $ 5,001,390     $ 4,634,114     $ 4,606,785     $ 4,614,401     $ 4,078,162  
                               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                              
Liabilities:                                   
Deposits:                                   
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,813,962     $ 1,661,655     $ 1,698,027     $ 1,714,058     $ 1,444,534  
Demand, interest-bearing     1,101,807       960,179       926,041       934,780       810,425  
Savings and money market     1,189,566       1,119,968       1,108,252       1,091,740       949,076  
Time deposits-under $250     42,596       45,027       46,684       49,493       51,009  
Time deposits-$250 and over     102,508       103,746       92,276       93,822       96,540  
CDARS - money market and time deposits     28,663       23,911       19,121       16,333       15,055  
Total deposits     4,279,102       3,914,486       3,890,401       3,900,226       3,366,639  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,786       39,740       39,693       39,646       39,600  
Other short-term borrowings                              
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     100,839       101,999       98,884       99,722       100,482  
Total liabilities     4,419,727       4,056,225       4,028,978       4,039,594       3,506,721  
                               
Shareholders' Equity:                                   
Common stock     494,617       493,707       493,126       492,333       491,347  
Retained earnings     98,314       94,899       91,065       87,654       84,803  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (11,268 )     (10,717 )     (6,384 )     (5,180 )     (4,709 )
Total shareholders' equity     581,663       577,889       577,807       574,807       571,441  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 5,001,390     $ 4,634,114     $ 4,606,785     $ 4,614,401     $ 4,078,162  



                               
    End of Period:   Percent Change From:  
CREDIT QUALITY DATA      March 31,       December 31,       March 31,       December 31,       March 31,   
(in $000's, unaudited)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020  
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment   $ 5,542     $ 7,788     $ 11,646     (29 ) % (52 ) %
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing     51       81       442     (37 ) % (88 ) %
Total nonperforming loans     5,593       7,869       12,088     (29 ) % (54 ) %
Foreclosed assets                     N/A     N/A    
Total nonperforming assets   $ 5,593     $ 7,869     $ 12,088     (29 ) % (54 ) %
Other restructured loans still accruing   $ 152     $ 169     $ 103     (10 ) % 48   %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter   $ (1,408 )   $ (326 )   $ 422     (332 ) % (434 ) %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans during the quarter   $ (1,512 )   $ (1,348 )   $ 13,270     (12 ) % (111 ) %
Allowance for credit losses on loans   $ 44,296     $ 44,400     $ 44,703     0   % (1 ) %
Classified assets   $ 33,420     $ 34,028     $ 39,603     (2 ) % (16 ) %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.64   %   1.70   %   1.75   % (4 ) % (6 ) %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans     791.99   %   564.24   %   369.81   % 40   % 114   %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.11   %   0.17   %   0.30   % (35 ) % (63 ) %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.21   %   0.30   %   0.47   % (30 ) % (55 ) %
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                              
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     7   %   7   %   9   % 0   % (22 ) %
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                              
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     7   %   7   %   9   % 0   % (22 ) %
                               
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                                   
(in $000's, unaudited)                                   
Heritage Commerce Corp:                              
Tangible common equity (1)   $ 398,101     $ 393,594     $ 384,513     1   % 4   %
Shareholders' equity / total assets     11.63   %   12.47   %   14.01   % (7 ) % (17 ) %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)     8.26   %   8.85   %   9.88   % (7 ) % (16 ) %
Loan to deposit ratio     63.21   %   66.91   %   75.86   % (6 ) % (17 ) %
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits     42.39   %   42.45   %   42.91   % 0   % (1 ) %
Total capital ratio     16.5   %   16.5   %   14.8   % 0   % 11   %
Tier 1 capital ratio     14.0   %   14.0   %   12.5   % 0   % 12   %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     14.0   %   14.0   %   12.5   % 0   % 12   %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.1   %   9.1   %   10.3   % 0   % (12 ) %
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                              
Total capital ratio     15.8   %   15.8   %   14.1   % 0   % 12   %
Tier 1 capital ratio     14.7   %   14.6   %   13.0   % 1   % 13   %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     14.7   %   14.6   %   13.0   % 1   % 13   %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.5   %   9.5   %   10.7   % 0   % (11 ) %

 

________________________
(1)   Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
(2)   Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets



                                       
    End of Period:  
CREDIT QUALITY DATA      March 31,       December 31,       September 30,      June 30,      March 31,   
(in $000's, unaudited)   2021   2020   2020   2020   2020  
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment   $ 5,542     $ 7,788     $ 9,661     $ 8,457     $ 11,646    
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due                                      
and still accruing     51       81       601       668       442    
Total nonperforming loans     5,593       7,869       10,262       9,125       12,088    
Foreclosed assets                                
Total nonperforming assets   $ 5,593     $ 7,869     $ 10,262     $ 9,125     $ 12,088    
Other restructured loans still accruing   $ 152     $ 169     $ 98     $ 64     $ 103    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter   $ (1,408 )   $ (326 )   $ 219     $ 373     $ 422    
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans during the quarter   $ (1,512 )   $ (1,348 )   $ 197     $ 1,114     $ 13,270    
Adoption of Topic 326   $     $     $     $     $ 8,570    
Allowance for credit losses on loans   $ 44,296     $ 44,400     $ 45,422     $ 45,444     $ 44,703    
Classified assets   $ 33,420     $ 34,028     $ 33,024     $ 31,452     $ 39,603    
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.64   %     1.70   %     1.68   %     1.69   %     1.75   %  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans     791.99   %     564.24   %     442.62   %     498.02   %     369.81   %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.11   %     0.17   %     0.22   %     0.20   %     0.30   %  
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.21   %     0.30   %     0.38   %     0.34   %     0.47   %  
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                                      
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     7   %     7   %     7   %     7   %     9   %  
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                                      
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     7   %     7   %     7   %     7   %     9   %  
                                       
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                                           
(in $000's, unaudited)                                           
Heritage Commerce Corp:                                           
Tangible common equity (1)   $ 398,101     $ 393,594     $ 392,548     $ 388,583     $ 384,513    
Shareholders' equity / total assets     11.63   %     12.47   %     12.54   %     12.46   %     14.01   %  
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)     8.26   %     8.85   %     8.88   %     8.78   %     9.88   %  
Loan to deposit ratio     63.21   %     66.91   %     69.32   %     68.88   %     75.86   %  
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits     42.39   %     42.45   %     43.65   %     43.95   %     42.91   %  
Total capital ratio     16.5   %     16.5   %     16.0   %     15.9   %     14.8   %  
Tier 1 capital ratio     14.0   %     14.0   %     13.5   %     13.4   %     12.5   %  
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     14.0   %     14.0   %     13.5   %     13.4   %     12.5   %  
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.1   %     9.1   %     9.3   %     9.4   %     10.3   %  
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                                      
Total capital ratio     15.8   %     15.8   %     15.2   %     15.1   %     14.1   %  
Tier 1 capital ratio     14.7   %     14.6   %     14.1   %     14.0   %     13.0   %  
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     14.7   %     14.6   %     14.1   %     14.0   %     13.0   %  
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.5   %     9.5   %     9.7   %     9.9   %     10.7   %  

 

________________________
(1)   Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
(2)   Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets



                                       
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    March 31, 2021   March 31, 2020  
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN   Average   Interest
Income/		   Average
Yield/		   Average   Interest
Income/		   Average
Yield/		  
(in $000's, unaudited)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Assets:                                      
Loans, gross (1)(2)   $ 2,620,334     $ 33,836     5.24 % $ 2,513,725     $ 34,782     5.57 %
Securities - taxable     436,858       1,728     1.60 %   670,299       3,948     2.37 %
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)     66,513       542     3.30 %   80,369       647     3.24 %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions     1,296,258       768     0.24 %   400,758       1,701     1.71 %
Total interest earning assets (3)     4,419,963       36,874     3.38 %   3,665,151       41,078     4.51 %
Cash and due from banks     40,823                 44,539              
Premises and equipment, net     10,369                 8,607              
Goodwill and other intangible assets     184,017                 187,505              
Other assets     118,706                 127,349              
Total assets   $ 4,773,878               $ 4,033,151              
                                       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:                                      
Deposits:                                      
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,712,903               $ 1,438,944              
                                       
Demand, interest-bearing     1,026,210       479     0.19 %   800,800       542     0.27 %
Savings and money market     1,137,837       572     0.20 %   920,422       914     0.40 %
Time deposits - under $100     15,900       9     0.23 %   18,777       22     0.47 %
Time deposits - $100 and over     130,843       171     0.53 %   132,314       305     0.93 %
CDARS - money market and time deposits     25,260       1     0.02 %   16,555       2     0.05 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,336,050       1,232     0.21 %   1,888,868       1,785     0.38 %
Total deposits     4,048,953       1,232     0.12 %   3,327,812       1,785     0.22 %
                                       
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,757       571     5.82 %   39,571       577     5.86 %
Short-term borrowings     44           0.00 %   331           0.00 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,375,851       1,803     0.31 %   1,928,770       2,362     0.49 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds     4,088,754       1,803     0.18 %   3,367,714       2,362     0.28 %
Other liabilities     105,967                 86,386              
Total liabilities     4,194,721                 3,454,100              
Shareholders' equity     579,157                 579,051              
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 4,773,878               $ 4,033,151              
                                       
Net interest income (3) / margin             35,071     3.22 %           38,716     4.25 %
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)             (113 )                 (136 )      
Net interest income           $ 34,958                 $ 38,580        

 

________________________
(1)   Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.
(2)   Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $3,689,000 for the first quarter of 2021 (of which $3,401,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $139,000 for the first quarter of 2020.
(3)   Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.



                                       
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020  
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN   Average   Interest
Income/		   Average
Yield/		   Average   Interest
Income/		   Average
Yield/		  
(in $000's, unaudited)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Assets:                                      
Loans, gross (1)(2)   $ 2,620,334     $ 33,836     5.24 % $ 2,654,791     $ 32,907     4.93 %
Securities - taxable     436,858       1,728     1.60 %   482,951      