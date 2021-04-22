Shenandoah Telecommunications Company to Hold Its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021

EDINBURG, Va., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29, 2021 and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 30, 2021.



Date: April 30, 2021

Time: 8:00 AM ET

Listen via Internet: http://investor.shentel.com/

Telephone: (888) 695-7639

Password: 5934209

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available starting two hours after the completion of the call. To access the replay, callers in the United States should call (855) 859-2056 and enter pass code 9885265.

