Canadian General Investments: Report of Voting Results

Globe Newswire  
April 22, 2021 4:39pm   Comments
TORONTO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This report is filed under section 16.3 of National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure in respect of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Canadian General Investments, Limited (the "Corporation") held on April 22, 2021 (the "Meeting").

There were 14,782,173 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (equal to 70.86% of the issued and outstanding common shares).

Each of the seven nominees proposed by management for election as a director of the Corporation, as listed in the management information circular dated February 26, 2021, was elected as a director of the Corporation by votes cast at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of each director are set out below.

Name of director Votes for
appointment
to the Board of
Directors		 Votes for
as a % of
votes cast		 Votes
withheld		 Votes withheld
as a % of
votes cast
         
James F. Billett 14,211,722 99.68 45,409 0.32
Marcia L. Brown 14,211,222 99.68 45,909 0.32
A. Michelle Lally 14,153,117 99.27 104,014 0.73
Jonathan A. Morgan 14,043,063 99.50 214,068 1.50
Vanessa L. Morgan 14,220,350 99.74 36,781 0.26
R. Neil Raymond 14,219,950 99.74 37,181 0.26
Michael A. Smedley 14,221,922 99.75 35,209 0.25

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors authorized to fix its remuneration by way of votes cast at the Meeting.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca

 


