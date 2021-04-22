Proactive North America headlines including Lexaria Bioscience, LeanLife Health, Planet 13 Holdings and Fidelity Minerals
New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) acquires Provista Diagnostics and its breast cancer blood test, Videssa as well as diagnostic lab for $7.5M click here
- Real Luck Group Ltd applauds (CVE:LUCK) (OTCQB:LUKEF) International Olympic Committee's recognition of esports through the new Olympic Virtual Series click here
- International Olympic Committee's recognition of esports through the new Olympic Virtual Seriesapplaudes International Olympic Committee's recognition of esports through the new Olympic Virtual Series click here
- Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc (OTCQX:CPKF), reports first quarter 2021 earnings of $5,262,879, a 56.3% increase over the first quarter of 2020 click here
- Western Magnesium Corporation (CVE:WMG) launches Business Development and Government Affairs division to lead discussions with public and private sector click here
- Lucky Minerals joins the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative to promote good governance of oil, gas and mineral resources worldwide click here
- Fidelity Minerals Corp (CVE:FMN) (FRA:S5GM) (OTC:SAIDF) says encouraged by sampling results at Porphyritic copper project in Peru click here
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) (TASE:SFET) says its zero trust network access solutions listed in Forrester New Tech report for Q2 click here
- BioLargo Inc (OTCQB:BLGO) says PFAS toxic chemicals solution hits major technical milestone, paving way for commercial trials click here
- Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) (FRA:40Y1) VIE.bet brand to sponsor Beyond the Summit's CS:GO tournament click here
- PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLTXF) (FRA:WNT1) celebrates Earth Day by launching PlantXBuddy app to help customers choose indoor plants best suited to their preferences click here
- GlobeX Data Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) receives final approval from South Asian telecoms operator for Sekur distribution deal click here
- Japan Gold Corp (CVE:JG) (OTCQB:JGLDF) (FRA:2LD) hails positive exploration results from Barrick alliance at Togi project click here
- Alternus Energy Group PLC (OTC:ALT) bolsters executive team by appointing industry veteran Gary Swan as CTO click here
- Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CSE:RVV) (OTC:RVVTF) (FRA:31R) files US provisional patent application for oral thin-film psilocybin product following research study click here
- Marble Financial Inc (CSE:MRBL) (OTC:MRBLF) (FRA:2V0) launches affiliate marketing program with Fintel Connect to reach more Canadian consumers click here
- Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) (OTCQX:GTBAF) (FRA:0G6A) extends area of continuous gold mineralization at LP Fault, Dixie project by 25% click here
- Talon Metals Corp (TSE:TLO) (OTC:TLOFF) (FRA:TAO) continues to hit high-grade nickel outside of Tamarack project resource area click here
- Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE:XIGM) (FRA:2C1) names Avi Greenspoon as inaugural member of its new advisory board click here
- The Valens Company Inc (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) increases domestic reach via distribution agreement with Yukon territory click here
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp (CSE:LXX) (OTC:LXRP) says dosing in first human trial of DehydraTECH CBD to treat high blood pressure has started click here
- Planet 13 Holdings Inc (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) crushes single-day sales record in Las Vegas with historic 420 return click here
- LeanLife Health Inc (CSE:LLP) (OTCQB:LNLHF) (FRA:LL1) says first containers of Mike Tyson-branded Iron Energy drink headed to its Arizona distribution facility click here
- Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTC:RACMF) joins Oracle Partner Network to integrate with its POS system to get in front of more potential clients click here
- Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (CSE:VS) (FRA:BMVB) engagement platform to include alcohol ads beginning in July click here
- Pacton Gold Inc (CVE:PAC) (OTC:PACXF) sells remaining 25% interest in Arrow, Yandicoogina and Boodalyerrie properties in the Pilbara, WA click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com