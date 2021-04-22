 Skip to main content

Proactive North America headlines including Lexaria Bioscience, LeanLife Health, Planet 13 Holdings and Fidelity Minerals

Globe Newswire  
April 22, 2021 2:46pm   Comments
New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) acquires Provista Diagnostics and its breast cancer blood test, Videssa as well as diagnostic lab for $7.5M click here
  • Real Luck Group Ltd applauds (CVE:LUCK) (OTCQB:LUKEF) International Olympic Committee's recognition of esports through the new Olympic Virtual Series click here
  • Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc (OTCQX:CPKF), reports first quarter 2021 earnings of $5,262,879, a 56.3% increase over the first quarter of 2020 click here
  • Western Magnesium Corporation (CVE:WMG)  launches Business Development and Government Affairs division to lead discussions with public and private sector click here
  • Lucky Minerals joins the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative to promote good governance of oil, gas and mineral resources worldwide click here
  • Fidelity Minerals Corp (CVE:FMN) (FRA:S5GM) (OTC:SAIDF) says encouraged by sampling results at Porphyritic copper project in Peru click here
  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) (TASE:SFET) says its zero trust network access solutions listed in Forrester New Tech report for Q2 click here
  • BioLargo Inc (OTCQB:BLGO)  says PFAS toxic chemicals solution hits major technical milestone, paving way for commercial trials click here
  • Esports Entertainment  Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) (FRA:40Y1) VIE.bet brand to sponsor Beyond the Summit's CS:GO tournament click here
  • PlantX Life  Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLTXF) (FRA:WNT1) celebrates Earth Day by launching PlantXBuddy app to help customers choose indoor plants best suited to their preferences click here
  • GlobeX Data Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) receives final approval from South Asian telecoms operator for Sekur distribution deal click here
  • Japan Gold Corp (CVE:JG) (OTCQB:JGLDF) (FRA:2LD) hails positive exploration results from Barrick alliance at Togi project click here
  • Alternus Energy Group PLC (OTC:ALT) bolsters executive team by appointing industry veteran Gary Swan as CTO click here
  • Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CSE:RVV) (OTC:RVVTF) (FRA:31R) files US provisional patent application for oral thin-film psilocybin product following research study click here
  • Marble Financial Inc (CSE:MRBL) (OTC:MRBLF) (FRA:2V0) launches affiliate marketing program with Fintel Connect to reach more Canadian consumers click here
  • Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) (OTCQX:GTBAF) (FRA:0G6A) extends area of continuous gold mineralization at LP Fault, Dixie project by 25% click here
  • Talon Metals Corp (TSE:TLO) (OTC:TLOFF) (FRA:TAO)  continues to hit high-grade nickel outside of Tamarack project resource area click here
  • Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE:XIGM) (FRA:2C1) names Avi Greenspoon as inaugural member of its new advisory board click here
  • The Valens Company Inc (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) increases domestic reach via distribution agreement with Yukon territory click here
  • Lexaria Bioscience Corp (CSE:LXX) (OTC:LXRP) says dosing in first human trial of DehydraTECH CBD to treat high blood pressure has started click here
  • Planet 13 Holdings Inc (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) crushes single-day sales record in Las Vegas with historic 420 return click here
  • LeanLife Health Inc (CSE:LLP) (OTCQB:LNLHF) (FRA:LL1) says first containers of Mike Tyson-branded Iron Energy drink headed to its Arizona distribution facility click here
  • Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTC:RACMF) joins Oracle Partner Network to integrate with its POS system to get in front of more potential clients click here
  • Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (CSE:VS) (FRA:BMVB) engagement platform to include alcohol ads beginning in July click here
  • Pacton Gold Inc (CVE:PAC) (OTC:PACXF) sells remaining 25% interest in Arrow, Yandicoogina and Boodalyerrie properties in the Pilbara, WA click here

