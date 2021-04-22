The Tea, Bar & Restaurant Industries Unite in Las Vegas This Summer

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex is creating the largest gathering of the beverage industry. World Tea Conference + Expo, the leading specialty tea event, is to be co-located with Nightclub & Bar Show, North America's premier conference and expo for the bar and restaurant industry. The events are taking place June 28-30, 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The rapid spike in demand for low and no alcohol beverages is a critical and fast-growth segment of the beverage industry which is expected to be a trillion-dollar industry by 2024. With support from the specialty tea industry, this strategic co-location will create exciting new opportunities to connect buyers and sellers of tea and tea related products with the bar and restaurant industry; and bring fresh growth to World Tea Conference + Expo at an important time in the industry's evolution.

Tim McLucas, Vice President, Bar & Restaurant, Questex said, "Adding World Tea Conference + Expo to co-locate alongside Nightclub & Bar Show is an important and exciting move for the tea, bar and restaurant industries. It provides critical new opportunities for business growth and evolution, in addition to expanding the audience reach, and encouraging innovation and new business partnerships.

World Tea Conference & Expo is the leading specialty tea event in North America focused on the business of tea with unique sampling, tasting, and education on how to profit from tea. The event attracts the national and international tea community, including buyers and decision makers from retailers, grocery, hotels, distributors, foodservice, spas, plus tea and coffeehouses, among others.

Product categories represented include: Tea and Herbal Tea Suppliers, Teaware, Giftware, Equipment and Supplies, Flavors & Ingredients, Tea Support & Education, Herbals/Botanicals, CBD Products, Packaged Foods, Packaging/Labels, Apparel, Technology/POS and Payment Processing.

The event will feature a lively expo floor with hundreds of new tea products, 3-day conference program including workshops and bootcamps with leading tea experts and speakers. Event highlights include:

Tea Bar: Brand new expo floor feature to sample the latest teas from around the world including tea infused cocktails.

Kombucha Experience: Dedicated expo floor experience exclusively focused on Kombucha producers.

CBD Innovation: All you need to learn about CBD in one area – how it works, where to purchase it and how to blend it.

New Business Launch Pad: Discover the latest emerging trends and stay ahead of the competition.

Tea infused culinary demonstrations showcasing the versatility of tea.

Skill Building Sessions: Vary from Tea-Infused Cocktails to Food Pairing and Blending Skills

Evening reception and networking.



For members of the tea community unable to travel to Las Vegas, Questex will offer a World Tea Conference & Expo hybrid option to provide access to live education, on-site product activations, expo floor features including the brand new Tea Bar and Food & Beverage Innovation Center.

The health and safety of exhibitors, sponsors and attendees is Questex's top priority. Following federal and local guidelines, Questex has crafted unique protocols for each event experience, which includes event specific health and safety initiatives, response team identified for every event and on-site health and safety guidelines. For more details on the on the company's health and safety protocols, please visit https://questex.com/event-safety/.

Registration for World Tea Conference + Expo will open soon at WorldTeaExpo.com. Stay connected with World Tea Conference + Expo on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Early bird registration for Nightclub & Bar Show 2021 starts at $99 and expires May 17, 2021.

Register at NCBShow.com/Register. Stay connected with Nightclub & Bar Show on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Vimeo.

For World Tea Conference + Expo sponsorship opportunities, contact Jamie Schroeder (U.S. and Canadian Companies) at jschroeder@questex.com or Veronica Gonnello (International Companies) at vgonnello@questex.com.

For Nightclub & Bar Show sponsorship opportunities, contact Jamie Schroeder (Companies G, H, J-S, U, W-Z) at jschroeder@questex.com, Veronica Gonnello (Companies A-F,I,T,V) at vgonnello@questex.com; or Fadi Alsayegh (Foodservice Companies) at falsayegh@questex.com.

About World Tea Conference + Expo

World Tea Conference & Expo is North America's cannot miss gathering of the specialty tea industry and is focused 100% on specialty teas and related products. Blending fresh ideas, the latest trends and new distribution channels with focused buying, selling, networking and education, World Tea Conference & Expo is your chance to capitalize on this growing category to the fullest. As the hub of the North American specialty tea market, World Tea Conference & Expo serves the $8 billion US tea industry, expected to grow an additional $11 billion.

About Nightclub & Bar Show

Nightclub & Bar Show is the go-to resource for the bar and restaurant industry. Mirroring the fast-paced, trend-setting nature of the hospitality industry, Nightclub & Bar has been providing the specific tools that bar and restaurant owners, operators and managers need to grow their businesses, compete, and succeed in this hyper-competitive and dynamic industry. Nightclub & Bar Show is part of the Bar & Restaurant Group, a division of the Questex Hospitality Group which also produces VIBE Conference, Nightclub & Bar Awards, and daily content on barandrestaurant.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Aaron Kiel

ak PR Group

919-325-3358 – Office

310-699-4805 – Cell

akiel@akprgroup.com







