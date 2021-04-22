Provoke Solutions Appoints Andy Lin CEO to Drive New Growth in U.S. Market

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provoke Solutions , a global technology services firm, today announced that it has named Andy Lin as its president and CEO. Lin has an accomplished track record delivering exponential growth at management consulting and software development firms, including Andersen Consulting and Nexient. Lin brings a strong technical background coupled with an eye for innovative business strategies. He plans to build on Provoke's well-known client-centric service culture and bring it to both New Zealand and U.S.-based clients.



Prior to Provoke, Lin was Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at San Francisco Bay Area services firm Nexient, where he was instrumental in developing and pivoting to a new go-to-market strategy. His efforts pushed a 38% CAGR for revenue along with significant margin lift between 2017 and 2020.

"Delivering the status-quo is not enough in today's rapidly changing and highly competitive landscape. As consultants, we have a responsibility to educate and inform our clients, then build a solution that is in that client's best interest," says Lin. "Provoke has a stellar reputation for delivering application modernization programs in New Zealand and I look forward to bringing that to the United States."

"Andy is known for using deep customer insights to develop disruptive yet practical services that resonate with clients," says Provoke Executive Director Mason Pratt. "He believes in exceeding client expectations and delighting them through a consultative partnering approach to build enduring relationships. His skilled leadership and insight make him exceptionally well-suited to lead our Provoke team to accelerated growth in both the New Zealand and U.S. markets."

About Provoke Solutions

Provoke Solutions is an award-winning global technology services firm specializing in end-to-end software development consulting services since 2001. Provoke advances digital transformation through innovative enterprise-grade solutions. Spanning enterprise applications, digital self-service and the modern workplace, the company is leading developments in user experience, software adoption and technical innovation. Provoke is proud to be recognized as a Gold Status Microsoft Partner across numerous competencies. Provoke has New Zealand offices in Auckland and Wellington, and U.S. offices in San Diego and Seattle. It is a Bridgewest Group portfolio company.

Media Contact

Josh Green

Firebrand Communications

provokesolutions@firebrand.marketing

415 848 9175



