Airrosti Expands Leadership Team as part of Strategic Growth Plan

San Antonio, TX, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airrosti, a national healthcare provider of high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal (MSK) care, has added three new roles to its leadership team including Chief Information Officer, Vice President of Health Plan Sales, and Vice President of Enterprise Sales. The new roles position Airrosti as the nation's leading entry point for MSK care, including most muscle and joint injuries, helping patients increase speed and accessibility to care.

Airrosti is a nationwide provider-led MSK solution, offering in-person and virtual care. The only MSK solution with over 17 years of experience and 1 million cases treated, Airrosti delivers significant savings to patients and plan sponsors through a 43% reduction in total episode cost.

"We are energized about the expansion of our leadership team, further enabling us to break down barriers to musculoskeletal care," said Airrosti Chairman Kelly Green. "In adding strategic thought leaders to our organization, we are poised to help people get out of pain as quickly as possible, while providing the highest level of care and patient experience."

Airrosti added Airrosti Remote Recovery as its virtual telehealth solution last year and aggressively hired providers and built new clinics throughout 2020. This hiring continues unabated with 125 new treatment team members planned for 2021. Airrosti Remote Recovery is currently available in 36 states, with complete national coverage expected by the end of this year.

Zubair Faiz, Chief Information Officer

Zubair Faiz joined Airrosti as Chief Information Officer in September 2020. Faiz is leading the information technologies team as Airrosti continues to deepen and extend the proprietary technology used to deliver a world-class clinic experience through Airrosti Remote Recovery. He is also set to partner with Airrosti's Development and Finance and Accounting teams to develop a data warehouse and reporting tools plan to leverage 15 years of Airrosti data. He will also help develop additional technology around Airrosti Remote Recovery.

Faiz is a technologist with a demonstrated track record of successfully leading teams through the changes in healthcare technology. His significant experience in healthcare technology as the CIO at Healthcare Highways, and his 19 years of progressive leadership roles at Healthcare Services Corporation, allows Airrosti to move forward, faster with a variety of technology initiatives.

Jodé Lemmon, Vice President of Health Plan Sales

Airrosti named Jodé Lemmon as the Vice President of Health Plan Sales in January 2021. Lemmon is the first hire to Airrosti's new Health Plan Sales team that will focus on securing Airrosti Remote Recovery partnerships with regional and national health plans throughout the U.S. Lemmon will focus on expanding Airrosti Remote Recovery access through these partnerships and will better position Airrosti to more effectively engage national and regional employers throughout the country.

Lemmon brings over 25 years of experience in health benefits, human resources, and labor relations to Airrosti. Prior to joining Airrosti, Lemmon worked in health plan partnerships for WebMD Health Services and with Consortium Health Plans working in sales effectiveness and consultant relations to help Blue Cross Blue Shield plans grow national account business. She also served as Principal in the Baltimore/Washington office of Mercer for more than 12 years.

Worth Houghton, Vice President of Enterprise Sales

Worth Houghton was named the Vice President of Enterprise Sales in March 2021 and will lead the efforts in evangelizing Airrosti Remote Recovery to large, self-funded employers throughout the U.S. Houghton and his team will provide the virtual solution to employers to help combat musculoskeletal costs through the prevention of unnecessary imaging, surgical procedures, and prescription drug utilization.

Houghton is a 30-year veteran of the employee benefits industry and a passionate champion of innovative healthcare solutions. His professional experience paired with his own personal health care journey, combine to give Houghton a unique and insightful view of the opportunities ahead for today's employers. Houghton's broad range of experience includes front-line sales at national insurance companies, consulting with an insurance services division of IBM, and many years on the cutting edge of employee benefits technology and navigation.

About Airrosti

Airrosti Rehab Centers (Airrosti), is a national healthcare group that employs and trains skilled providers who specialize in delivering high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, both in person and virtually through Airrosti Remote Recovery. The company's strict adherence to quality care standards across its provider network significantly reduces costs and recovery times for patients and prevents unnecessary MRIs, pharmaceuticals, and surgeries. Many patients experience significant improvement in pain, range of motion, and a return to normal activity, often within only three visits. Airrosti is currently available in 32 states and has over 175 brick-and-mortar locations across Texas, Virginia, Ohio, and Washington. To learn more, visit airrosti.com.





Jocelyn VerVelde Airrosti 9208896867 jocelyn@bloomcommunications.com