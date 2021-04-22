Win A Fabulous Boerne Mother's Day Escape!

Boerne, TX, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mom deserves something extra special, so make plans for an elevated Mother's Day in Boerne this year! The Boerne Visitors Center has teamed up with a handful of area businesses to offer a Mother's Day Giveaway that can be redeemed any time your schedule brings you to Boerne this year. Enter to win a trip to Boerne and make some lasting memories with mom that will last a lifetime! The giveaway package includes:

Looking for a little celebration inspiration? Here are several ways to spend some quality time with mom during a Mother's Day escape to Boerne.

Take her back in time-

Mother's Day weekend will be brimming with history experiences this year! The Kuhlman-King Historical Complex will be open for tours and hosting a sauerkraut-making demonstration with samples. Take a self-guided tour around The AgriClutural Museum and Arts Center while enjoying tunes at the Bluegrass Jam. Is mom interested in gardening? Enjoy a day milling around the inspiration gardens and farmers market at the historic Herff Farm and Homestead. If you can't make it to Boerne on Mothers' Day weekend, the Kendall County Historic Jail Museum will be having their grand opening festivities on Saturday, May 15th. It's sure to be a grand time filled with live music, fun, and history. If you grab a copy of the DIY Historic Walking Tour for reference while exploring, she's sure to feed her history need while in Boerne.

Sip through the hills with Mom-

Whether she's a beer fan or a wine aficionado, having a drink together at a local winery or a Boerne brewery will surely please moms of all ages. Boerne is home to 5 craft breweries and is anticipating the opening of a few more before the close of the summer, so order up a flight and get to know the Boerne brew scene. Plan a Hill Country drive to the area wineries and vineyards while the wildflowers are in bloom to enjoy the journey just as much as the destination.

Take her to shop ‘til she drops-

You can always shop early for a Mother's Day gift, but imagine how much fun she will have shopping together along Boerne's historic Hill Country Mile for the perfect gift that will remind her of your time together every time she sees it in her home. The weekend of May 9th (Mother's Day) is also a big weekend for open-air market events in Boerne. Boerne Market Days will take over Main Plaza in the center of town and Dog and Pony Grill will be hosting a special Handmade Market event just in time for Mother's Day as well.

Find your Art in Boerne-

Boerne's fine art galleries are filled with unique treasures from local and regional artists. The Boerne Art Waddle is scheduled for May 7th and 8th, and guests can attend the "Meet the Artist Receptions" held in local galleries that Friday for a personal art encounter. For a more al fresco art shopping experience, plan to waddle around town enjoying special art demonstrations, food, and live music.

Make something together-

Feeling crafty? Make plans to pop into the Maker's Place for a family painting or ceramics party, or schedule a session at Boerne Board & Brush Creative Studio to create unique DIY art projects for you and your mom to take home and display proudly.

Take her out to eat-

There's something for every tastebud in Boerne and several Boerne hot spots are planning special menus to celebrate mom. Make a reservation now for Sunday brunch at Peggy's on the Green, Little Gretel, or The Dienger Trading Co. Planning to bring the whole crew along? Mark your calendar for brunch and playground fun at Dog and Pony.

For additional guidance planning the perfect outing for your mother on her special day, reach out to the team at the Boerne Visitors Center by calling (830) 249-7277, or go online for a full list of activities and events that Mom is sure to love!

