Black Hills Corp. Announces Details of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Provides Access to a Live Webcast

RAPID CITY, S.D., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. MDT at 7001 Mount Rushmore Road, Rapid City, South Dakota. Attendees have the option to attend the meeting in person or virtually via webcast or call-in number. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we are encouraging any attendees concerned about COVID-19 to attend the meeting virtually.



Black Hills considers the health of its shareholders, employees, and other attendees of the meeting as its top priority. Following guidelines established by government agencies, including the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, attendees of the meeting will be required to follow strict social distancing and mask protocols, and complete a COVID-19 questionnaire. In addition, the company will not offer refreshments and discourages group gatherings at the meeting.

Shareholders can access the live webcast of the meeting at https://blackhillsenergy.zoom.us/j/91066914257 or at www.blackhillscorp.com under the "Investor Relations" heading. Select "Events & Presentations" and click "Shareholder Meeting." Please allow at least five minutes to connect to the webcast. The call-in numbers to listen without internet access are 971-247-1195 or 213-338-8477 from within the United States. Enter the passcode 910 6691 4257 when prompted. International callers can access call-in numbers at https://blackhillsenergy.zoom.us/u/acJxsmVupV.

Shareholders will not be able to vote or revoke a proxy through the webcast, nor participate in the meeting. To ensure all votes are counted at the annual meeting, the company strongly encourages shareholders to complete and return their proxy card which was included in previously sent proxy materials or through your broker, bank or other nominee's voting instruction form. Shareholders of record in the U.S. can also vote by telephone or by the internet by following the instructions on their proxy card.

The webcast of the annual meeting will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Black Hills website and a replay will be available for one year.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Investor Relations

Jerome E. Nichols

605-721-1171

jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line

888-242-3969



