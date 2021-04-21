Talend to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on May 5, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, announced today it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after market close on May 5, 2021. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's investor relations website.



The company will not host a conference call due to the planned acquisition by Thoma Bravo announced on March 10, 2021.

