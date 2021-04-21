CYDY ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CytoDyn, Inc. – CYDY

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of CytoDyn Inc. (OTC:CYDY) between March 27, 2020 and March 9, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").



To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=cytodyn-inc&id=2665 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=cytodyn-inc&id=2665

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the May 17, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period - while touting Leronlimab as a potential treatment for COVID-19 to pump up the CytoDyn's stock price, company executives aggressively sold their shares. The complaint also alleges that CytoDyn engaged in a wrongful scheme whereby Iliad Research and Trading L.P. and other entities related to Iliad's principal John Fife operated as an unregistered securities dealer for CytoDyn. On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.14 per share, or 28%, to close at $2.91 on March 8, 2021. On March 9, 2021, CytoDyn shares dropped an additional 19% to close at $2.35, thereby injuring investors further.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

info@zhanginvestorlaw.com

tel: (800) 991-3756





