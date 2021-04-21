Rapid7 Acquires Digital Forensics and Incident Response Open Source Project, Velociraptor

BOSTON, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced it has acquired Velociraptor , a leading open-source technology and community used for endpoint monitoring, digital forensics, and incident response. Through this acquisition, Rapid7 will continue to build the Velociraptor community and leverage its technology and insights to enhance Rapid7's incident response capabilities.



Velociraptor was developed for digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) professionals who need a powerful and efficient way to hunt for and monitor malicious activities across endpoints. Velociraptor's community-driven approach allows the collective wisdom of the DFIR community to be gathered in one place and made accessible to others. Velociraptor is unique in that it allows custom detections, collections and analyses capabilities to be written in queries, rather than code. Those queries can then easily be shared, strengthening the knowledge of the community and allowing teams to hunt for new threats quicker.

"Rapid7 has a long track record of supporting open-source projects that began when we acquired Metasploit in 2009 and that commitment and support continues today," said Richard Perkett, senior vice president of detection and response at Rapid7. "We strongly believe that partnership with the open source community is one of the most important ways to move the security industry forward and make the digital world a safer place for everyone. We look forward to bringing our expertise in growing and nurturing open-source communities to Velociraptor, while also enhancing our monitoring, digital forensics, and incident response capabilities for customers."

"This is an exciting time for Velociraptor and the DFIR community," said Velociraptor Founder, Mike Cohen, who will also join Rapid7. "Velociraptor will greatly benefit from the investment, experience, and resources Rapid7 can bring to this community and I look forward to leading Velociraptor through this next phase of its evolution."

For more information about Rapid7's acquisition of Velociraptor and the company's commitment to open source, visit our blog .

The acquisition of Velociraptor is not expected to be material to Rapid7's financial results for calendar year 2021, as guided on February 9, 2021.

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 8,700 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

