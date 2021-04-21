Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on May 5, 2021

RARITAN, N.J., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX), one of the world's largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics companies, today announced it will report results for its first quarter 2021 ended April 4, 2021, after the market close on May 5, 2021.



Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will hold a conference call the same day at 5:00pm ET to discuss the results. Interested parties can access the call and accompanying presentation on the "Investors" portion of the Company's website at https://ir.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com/. Presentation materials will also be posted to the "Investors" portion of the website at the time of the call. Those unable to access the webcast may join the call via phone by dialing 833-362-0203 (domestic) or 914-987-7672 (international) and entering Conference ID number 1883187.

A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the "Investors" portion of the Company's website, under the "Events" section.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) is one of the world's largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies.

More than 800,000 patients across the world are impacted by Ortho's tests each day. Because Every Test is a LifeTM, Ortho provides hospitals, hospital networks, clinical laboratories and blood banks around the world with innovative technology and tools to ensure test results are fast, accurate, and reliable. Ortho's customized solutions enhance clinical outcomes, improve efficiency, overcome lab staffing challenges and reduce costs.

From launching the first product to determine Rh+ or Rh- blood type, developing the world's first tests for the detection of antibodies against HIV and hepatitis C, introducing patented dry-slide technology and marketing the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized high-volume antibody and antigen tests for COVID-19, Ortho has been a pioneering leader in the IVD space for over 80 years.

The company is powered by Ortho CareTM, an award-winning, holistic service and support program that ensures best-in-class technical, field and remote service and inventory support to laboratories in more than 130 countries and territories around the globe.

For more information, visit Ortho's website or social media channels: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

