Media Monitoring Tools Market to Register 13.2% CAGR till 2028; Rapidly Increasing Usage of Social Media to Stoke Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune India, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global media monitoring tools market size is projected to reach USD 7.25 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report, titled "Media Monitoring Tools Market, 2021-2028". As per the report, the value of the market stood at USD 2.74 billion in 2020. According to the data published by the Internet World Stats, the rate of internet penetration rate as of the first quarter of 2021 is registered at 64.7%. The increasing usage of the internet globally is projected to drive the market growth.

Market Registered 10.6% Growth in 2020 Backed by High Traffic on Social Media

Social Media had been flooded with users during the lockdowns enforced by governments worldwide for restraining the spread of the COVID-19 infection. For instance, Facebook has announced that in March 2020, the company observed a 50% hike in the usage of their messaging services. The sudden spike in usage has positively impacted the market. Our current findings suggest that the market experienced significant growth of 10.6% in 2020, and will register a market value of USD 3.04 billion in 2021.

Market Segmentation

We have categorized the market on the basis of component, type, deployment, enterprise size, application, industry, and geography. In terms of component, the market is divided into software/platforms and services. Based on type, it is fragmented into print media monitoring, broadcast media monitoring, online media monitoring, social media monitoring, and others. On the basis of deployment, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. In terms of enterprise size, it is segmented into small and large enterprise and large enterprises. Based on application, the market is fragmented into customer experience & PR management, real-time analytics, content management, digital marketing & sales management, and others.

On the basis of industry, it is divided into BFSI, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecommunication, and others. Lastly, on the basis of geography, it is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

What Does the Report Offer?

The Media Monitoring Tools Market report provides a detailed analysis of the key market aspects, namely, the dominant companies, end-users, and leading product types. Apart from this, the report contains tangible insights into the current & upcoming market trends and highlights prominent industry developments. In addition to these factors, the report supplies a holistic understanding of the main drivers, restraints, and segments that are contributing to the growth of the market.

Driving factor

Rapidly Expanding Social Media User Base to Drive Market Growth

According to the data presented by Data Reportal in 2020, the total number of internet users worldwide has reached 4.57 billion, with over 50% of the population using social media websites and applications. The rapidly surging usage of social media has encouraged users to adopt social media analytics tools, which is estimated to ultimately drive the growth of the market. In addition, the rapid surge in digital advertising in recent years is predicted to further enhance the demand for media monitoring tools.

However, growing distrust among users of leading social media companies regarding data privacy has negatively impacted the user-base. In addition, the platforms are often vulnerable to security breaches and fraud, which may restrain the Media Monitoring Tools Market growth in the coming future.

Regional Insights

Evident Presence of Prominent Players to Enhance North America Media Monitoring Tools Market Share

North America is estimated to lead the Media Monitoring Tools Market during the forecast period. The increasing presence of prominent enterprises in the U.S. including Alphabet Inc., Oracle Corporation, and Hootsuite is predicted to enhance the market share in the region. In addition, early adoption of latest technologies and related trends in the region is anticipated to further increase the adoption of media monitoring services. The market value of the regional market stood at USD 0.96 billion in 2020.

The Media Monitoring Tools Market in Asia Pacific is estimated to showcase substantial growth in the coming years. The region comprises more than 50% of the active users' base on social media, which is a great opportunity for brands to directly interact with their potential customers. This will boost the demand for social media tools in the region. In addition, the rising adoption of media tracking software in the region is predicted to further enhance growth and enhance demand for media monitoring tools.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focusing on Developing Easy Solutions to Simplify Services

The media monitoring tools market is fragmented by data analysis providers focusing on simplifying the understanding of market insights through their services. Key players in the market are embarking on developing new solutions to improve communication with their clients. For instance, in March 2021, Novus Group, a leading media monitoring & analysis services provider, introduced a media monitoring mobile application in response to the rising trend of remote working. The application will enable the company to deliver significant data to their clients on their mobile phones.

Industry Developments:

March 2020: - Cision Ltd. one of the leading PR and earned media software developers in the U.S., introduced a podcast-monitoring service with the help of TVEyes, the company's leading partner in the project. The service is launched in the next-generation communications cloud of the company.

List of Key Companies Covered in the Global Media Monitoring Tools Market:

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (California, United States)

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

Brand24 (Florida, United States)

Buffer (California, United States)

Hootsuite (Vancouver, Canada)

Cision Ltd. (Illinois, United States)

SentiOne (Pomorskie, Poland)

Sysomos Inc. (Toronto, Canada)

Factiva (Dow Jones & Company) (New York, United States)

Meltwater (California, United States)

Sprout Social (Illinois, United States)

Zoho Corporation (Tamil Nadu, India)

Onclusive, Inc. (California, United States)

Canva (Sydney, Australia)

Critical Mention, Inc. (New York, United States)

Talkwalker (Luxembourg)

NUVI (Utah, United States)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (California, United States)

Khoros, LLC (Texas, United States)

Buzzlogix (Texas, United States)

Mentionlytics (London)

LexisNexis (New York, United States)

Amagi Corporation (New York, United States)

