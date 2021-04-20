Havertys Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Investor Conference Call

ATLANTA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, after the market closes. The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results of its operations.



Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live audiocast of the conference call at its website, havertys.com. A replay will be available at the website or via telephone at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET) through Saturday, May 8, 2021. The number to access the telephone playback is 1-888-203-1112 (access code: 2632821).

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the company's website havertys.com.

The aforementioned earnings release and conference call will contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond our control.

All statements in the future tense and all statements accompanied by words such as "expect," "likely," "outlook," "forecast," "preliminary," "would," "could," "should," "position," "will," "project," "intend," "plan," "on track," "anticipate," "to come," "may," "possible," "assume," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the impact on our business, operations and financial results of the COVID-19 pandemic (which, among other things, may affect many of the items listed below); the demand for our products; net sales growth; comparable sales; effects of competition; implementation of store, internet, supply chain and technology initiatives; inventory and in-stock positions; state of the economy; state of the housing markets; state of the credit markets, including mortgages, home equity loans and consumer credit; impact of tariffs; issues related to the payment methods we accept; demand for credit offerings; management of relationships with our associates, suppliers and vendors; international trade disputes, natural disasters, public health issues (including pandemics and related quarantines, shelter-in-place and other governmental orders, and similar restrictions), and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, our products; continuation of share repurchase programs; net earnings performance; earnings per share; dividend targets; capital allocation and expenditures; liquidity; return on invested capital; expense leverage; stock-based compensation expense; commodity price inflation and deflation; the impact of regulatory changes; store openings and closures; and guidance for 2021.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or are currently unknown to us – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and from time to time in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

