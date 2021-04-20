Badger Daylighting Ltd. Announces Virtual Investor Day and Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Daylighting Ltd. ("Badger") is pleased to announce its virtual investor day and Annual General Meeting



Virtual Investor Day

Badger is holding a virtual investor day on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. MT. An update on Badger's branding and legal structure will be presented and investors will have an opportunity to ask questions ahead of the Annual General Meeting which will be held virtually on May 5, 2021.

Please RSVP and confirm your attendance by registering using the following link: Register for Badger's Investor Day. To ask questions and for audio only, the dial in number is 1-844-740-2014 and Conference ID: 7025057. The presentation will be webcast, and available on Badger's website.

Annual General Meeting

In light of ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19 and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of our shareholders, employees, communities and other stakeholders, and based on government orders which prohibit large gatherings, Badger is providing facilities to allow its shareholders to participate in its annual and special meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. MT in a format whereby registered shareholders, duly appointed proxyholders and guests may attend and, and registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders may participate in, the meeting virtually via live audiocast. Visit Badger's website for additional detail regarding how to vote, how to ask questions and other technical information concerning the Audiocast.

About Badger Daylighting Ltd.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX:BAD) is North America's largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. These market segments consist primarily of infrastructure projects in areas such as energy generation, electricity and natural gas transmission networks, roads and highways, telecommunications, water and sewage treatment and general municipal infrastructure. Customers in these segments typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, particularly in large urban centres where safety and economic risks are high and therefore non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements. The Company's key technology is the Badger HydrovacTM, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving Badger the opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

