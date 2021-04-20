Proactive news headlines including Vuzix Corp, Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies, Fury Gold Mines and Dalrada Financial
New York, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) says Verizon's video conferencing platform, BlueJeans now supported by M4 smart glasses click here
- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (CSE:CNI) (OTC:CLGUF) partners with Next Decentrum Technologies for education products on non-fungible tokens click here
- Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) says Logix Smart COVID-19 Test performance validated by Australian researchers in peer-reviewed publication click here
- Lucky Minerals Inc (CVE:LKY) (OTC:LKMNF) (FRA:LKY) identifies new epithermal system, the Wayka target, in southern Ecuador click here
- Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc (CSE:MVMD) (FRA:20MP) (OTCQB:MVMDF) to file application for listing on the Toronto Venture Exchange this week click here
- Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCQB:FTCO) reports preliminary 1Q production results of 11,536 gold ounces click here
- PharmaDrug Inc (CSE:BUZZ) (OTC:LMLLF) signs deal to begin manufacturing potential esophageal cancer and coronavirus treatment Cepharanthine click here
- PyroGenesis Canada Inc (TSE:PYR) (NASDAQ:PYR) (FRA:8PY) inks qualification agreement with global aerospace giant for additive manufacturing powders click here
- Dalrada Financial Corp (OTCQB:DFCO) records first sales of its LikidoVOLT Clean Energy generators click here
- Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY) (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) (FRA:AUN1) sees strong potential to expand the current resource at Eau Claire with new drill results hitting high-grade gold click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (FRA:4T9B) completes geophysical airborne surveys on five Quebec properties; plans drill program click here
- Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) completes spring 2021 drill program at Surimeau district property, Quebec click here
- Empress Royalty Corp (CVE:EMPR ) (OTCQB:EMPYF) announces the appointment of Natascha Kiernan to its board of directors click here
- Gold Resource Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) (FRA:GIH) confident of annual production guidance for gold equivalent ounces as it posts 1Q output figures click here
- Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) (FRA:87CA) plans expansion drilling at Marmot zone at Lawyers, which shows same geological features as Cliff Creek click here
- XPhyto Therapeutics Corp (CSE:XPHY) (OTCQB:XPHYF) (FRA:4XT) adds top-level executive talent to lead commercialization of its Covid-ID Lab click here
- Soma Gold Corp (CVE:SOMA) (OTC:PRSRF) (FRA:8PR1) encouraged by drilling and sampling results from ongoing exploration at its Zara concessions, Colombia click here
- Willow Biosciences Inc (TSE:WLLW) (OTCQX:CANSF) (FRA:3D7) reveals new clinical data showing the effectiveness of CBG on human skin click here
- Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) buys Colorado properties for sustainable cannabis cultivation click here
- Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) (OTC:NNOMF) (FRA:LBMB) says cathode material joint development agreement with Asia-based partner clears initial two phases click here
- Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE:XIGM) (FRA:2C1) inks letter of intent to acquire a 21% interest in logistics technology provider, Shipit.to click here
- DGTL Holdings Inc (CVE:DGTL) (OTCQB:DGTHF) (FRA:D0G) subsidiary to manage frontline worker-focused content campaign for NASDAQ-listed research organization click here
- Talon Metals Corp (TSE:TLO) (OTC:TLOFF) (FRA:TAO) throws support behind plans to establish domestic US green nickel supply chain click here
