Webinar: Take the Byte Out of Data Storage and Achieve Unified Observability by System Soft Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a webinar at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The webinar—"Take the Byte Out of Storage and Achieve Unified Observability"—explores three key issues, which curb the fulfillment of crucial business goals to protect computing resources, ensure security and meet compliance demands. The webinar panel will address these issues of rising costs, unclear analytical insights and unreachable speed to remediation, as business and IT leaders will learn how to collect all data and achieve unified observability at less cost.



"We are constantly hearing from organizations that can no longer afford to add more data to their legacy log management solutions and, as a result, are faced with the difficult decision to drop valuable data sources for security and observability use cases or search for a new and better solution," said Jens Andreassen, CEO at Elysium Analytics and webinar presenter. "Augmenting or replacing a legacy solution with Elysium Analytics, built on Snowflake natively, is often the answer. Our webinar will show how our capabilities applied to all your data at a far lower cost with usage-based pricing allows you to put in place a no-compromise observability strategy."

SSTech is the parent company of Elysium Analytics, a data analytics and security company, which provides a single pane of glass that allows for aggregated views of all users' and entities' activities across an enterprise.

Join Andreassen and Elysium Analytics Director of Analytics Christopher Berry to learn how organizations can collect all data and achieve observability at a lower cost, using the Elysium Analytics platform.

The Elysium Analytics platform, which uses Snowflake's data cloud, enables organizations to:

Lower costs of data ingestion and operational overhead

Attain observability with a view across applications, networks and infrastructure

Acquire a single source of truth spanning IT operations, devops and security

Reduce time to security risk detection and increase visibility of disturbances

Develop and implement faster remediation



For more details and to join the webinar, please register here.

What: Take the Byte Out of Storage and Achieve Unified Observability

Panel: Jens Andreassen, CEO, and Christopher Berry, Director of Analytics, both at Elysium Analytics

When: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 29, 2021

Where: Register here to receive a link to the webinar.

About System Soft Technologies

Systems Soft Technologies (SSTech) is a $140 million, privately held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. SSTech's broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. SSTech expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today's businesses to grow. SSTech also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies , Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading , or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.





