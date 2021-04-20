Imperial Capital Hires Senior Special Situations Sales Director, Matt Palamountain

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC ("Imperial Capital") announced today that it has hired Matt Palamountain from Cowen & Company to provide special asset expertise to Imperial's institutional investor clients. Mr. Palamountain will work in Imperial's Private Credit Sales & Trading Group which provides expertise in distressed and unconventional credit reporting to Tim Sullivan, President of Imperial Capital.



"We welcome Matt to the team as we continue to grow our bench in the illiquids group. We see the increasing opportunity in the cross-asset space and know Matt's reputation in illiquid credit through his activity in sourcing, litigation finance, distressed loans, and trade claims will complement our ability to analyze and sell bespoke product to our institutional investors," said Tim Sullivan, President of Imperial Capital.

Matt Palamountain joins Imperial Capital as a Managing Director, Private Credit from Cowen's Special Assets Group. Mr. Palamountain brings over 27 years of special asset initiatives to Imperial. Prior to Cowen, Mr. Palamountain specialized in Litigation Finance at Seaport Global. He began his career at Goldman Sachs in Fixed Income Trading and later served in senior credit sales positions at Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Banc of America Securities, and HSBC Global Banking. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Berkeley and a Master of Business Administration in Finance & Investments from the University of Cambridge.

