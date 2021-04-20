CareDx Showcases Transplantation Innovation and Leadership in Europe at EFI 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it will be hosting two symposia to share the latest data on CareDx products at the 2021 European Federation for Immunogenetics and Histocompatibility Conference (EFI), together with the British Society for Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics (BSHI), which will take place between April 21-23, 2021.



The conference is an opportunity to present the latest in HLA typing and post-transplant surveillance data.

The CareDx symposia will be available online via the EFI platform for viewing any time during the conference.

The first symposium, titled "Changing the Paradigm of HLA Typing: Better Matching, Better Method," includes:

Reduced PCR-Induced Errors from a Hybrid Capture-Based NGS Assay for HLA Typing – Nicholas Brown, University of Pennsylvania



– Nicholas Brown, University of Pennsylvania Significance of High Resolution HLA Typing in Solid Organ Transplantation - Nils Lachhman, Charité-Universitätsmedizin, Berlin, Germany



Nils Lachhman, Allelic typing for Epitope Matching in Transplantation – Eric Spierings, University Medical Center, Utrecht, Netherlands



"The CareDx sessions at the EFI meeting this year will tackle innovative subjects in the field of Immunogenetics and Transplantation, which will have great impact on improving patient care and transplant outcomes!" said Moheeb Al-Awwami, Director, Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics Laboratory, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The second symposium, "Changing the Transplant Care Paradigm – Cutting-Edge Technologies for Post-Transplant Surveillance," includes:

Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA as Biomarker to Assess Active Rejection & Treatment Response in Kidney Allografts – Caner Su ̈ sal, University of Heidelberg, Germany



– Caner Value of dd-cfDNA as a Surveillance Biomarker in Heart Transplant – Maria Generosa Crespo-Leiro, Complexo Hospitalario Universitario A Coruña (CHUAC), Spain



– Maria Generosa Crespo-Leiro, Complexo Hospitalario Universitario A Quality Approach and Adoption of NGS based Chimerism Solution in a French Laboratory – Mathilde Cherel, EFS Rennes, Blood Bank of Brittany, France



In addition, CareDx will be well-represented throughout EFI in bringing new innovation.

"We are excited to be sharing a record 8 abstracts and 1 oral presentation at EFI as we showcase leadership in innovation with our AlloSeq and QTYPE portfolios," said Reg Seeto, President and CEO, CareDx. "Transplantation is global, and we at CareDx are committed to improving the transplant patient journey."

Oral Presentation: 4th field resolution typing of HLA-H is critical for defining the MHC haplotype structure between HLA-F and HLA-E: Implications for matching in HSCT – Peter B. Dallas, et al.



A streamlined AlloSeq Tx hybrid capture workflow: DNA to sequencing in a single day - Supaneda N. Kolanski, et al.



Optimization of mixed pools of buccal and peripheral blood DNA for routine testing with AlloSeq Tx 17 hybrid capture – Lindsey T. Madden, et al.



New insights into MHC variability and reporting HLA homozygosity with AlloSeq Tx 17, a hybrid capture method for HLA typing – Christopher N. Newbound, et al.



AlloSeq Tx genotyping using DNA extracted from saliva - Supaneda N. Kolanski, et al.



Genetic risk factors in solid organ transplantation: beyond classical human leukocyte antigen – Beata Kmiec, et al.



Accurate, Reproducible and Sensitive Chimerism Monitoring with NGS-based AlloSeq HCT – Camila Egidio, et al.

Intra-Laboratory Evaluation of a Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Solution for Chimerism Monitoring - Ina Skaljic, et al.



Laboratory validation of CE-marked AlloSeq cfDNA to measure donor-derived cell-free DNA in transplant patients – Thierry Viard, et al.



About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.

Sasha King

Chief Marketing Officer

415-287-2393

sking@caredx.com

Investor Relations

Greg Chodaczek

347-610-7010

investor@caredx.com



