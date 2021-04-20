Dakota Territory Resource Corp Announces Appointment of Robert Quartermain and Stephen O'Rourke as Co-Chairs

Lead, South Dakota, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dakota Territory Resource Corp (OTCQB:DTRC) ("Dakota Territory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Robert Quartermain and Stephen O'Rourke have been appointed as Co-Chairs of the board of directors of the Company.



"Robert and Stephen are industry leaders with a wealth of resource experience", said Jonathan Awde, the Company's CEO. "As Co-Chairs they will guide the Company and its management through an exciting time as we explore and evaluate our gold properties in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Both Co-Chairs hold significant direct and indirect equity interests in the Company and are fully aligned with the shareholders."

Robert Quartermain, P Geo, DSc has 45 years experience in the resource industry. Dr. Quartermain is a precious metals entrepreneur and was most recently executive chairman of Pretium Resources Inc. which he founded in October, 2010. Prior to Pretium, Dr. Quartermain was the president and chief executive officer of Silver Standard Resources Inc. (now SSR Mining Inc.) for 25 years starting in 1985. In addition to his focus on gold development opportunities, Dr. Quartermain has a number of wildlife and social justice philanthropic interests.

Mr. O'Rourke served as President of Global Petroleum Exploration for BHP Billiton (BHP:NYSE) and was a member of the Senior Management Team for the corporation. Other key roles at BHPB included VP of Development Planning and VP of Appraisal and Petroleum Engineering. Prior to joining BHPB he held various senior technical and management roles for Shell Oil Company. Mr. O'Rourke is a founding partner of Strategic Management Partners LLC, a consulting firm based in Rapid City, SD specializing in energy, minerals & business development. He serves as Managing Director for Heat Mining LLC, a Rapid City based geothermal technology development company and is a Non-executive director for TerraCOH, a Minneapolis based company who is a joint venture partner with Heat Mining. He is currently a non-executive board member of RESPEC, an engineering consulting firm also based in Rapid City, SD. Stephen serves as chairman of the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology (SDSM&T) Geological Engineering advisory board and is a member of the SDSM&T Foundation Board of Directors.

About Dakota Territory Resource Corp

Dakota Territory Resource Corp is a Nevada Corporation with offices located at Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Territory is committed to creating shareholder value through the acquisition and responsible exploration and development of high caliber gold properties in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Dakota Territory maintains 100% ownership of eight gold properties covering approximately 18,182 mineral acres in the heart of the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland and Poorman Anticline Properties. Dakota Territory is uniquely positioned to leverage Management's extensive exploration and mining experience in the District with Homestake Mining Company. For more information on Dakota Territory, please visit the Company's website at http://DakotaTRC.com/ .

Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contact: For more information, please contact Jonathan Awde at 604-761-5251.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") limits disclosure for U.S. reporting purposes to mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. Our property currently does not contain any known proven or probable ore reserves under SEC reporting standards. Our reference above to the various formations and mineralization believed to exist in our property as compared to historical results and estimates from other property in the district is illustrative only for comparative purposes and is no indication that similar results will be obtained with respect to our property. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our latest reports filed with the SEC. You can review and obtain copies of these filings at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .



