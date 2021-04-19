 Skip to main content

Altair Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
April 19, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
TROY, Mich., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the area of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI), will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company's first quarter results and second quarter and full year 2021 outlook. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://investor.altair.com.

What: Altair's First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, May 6, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Live Call: (866) 754-5204, Domestic
  (636) 812-6621, International
Replay: (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 5262418, Domestic
  (404) 537-3406, Conference ID 5262418, International
Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)


About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com. 

Media Relations
Dave Simon
Altair
248-614-2400 ext. 332
dls@altair.com

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com

Lindsay Savarese
212-331-8417
ir@altair.com


