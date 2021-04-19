 Skip to main content

Motorsport Games to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by The Benchmark Company

Globe Newswire  
April 19, 2021 4:01pm   Comments
MIAMI, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) ("Motorsport Games"), leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Mike Hickey, Senior Research Analyst of The Benchmark Company on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

For further information, please contact your Benchmark representative.

About Motorsport Games:
Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship ("BTCC"), as well as other racing games including KartKraft, the highly acclaimed PC kart racing simulator. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others. For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com

Contact:
ICR
Ashley DeSimone
Ashley.DeSimone@icrinc.com 
646.677.1827


