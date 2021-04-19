ECMOHO collaborates with Royal Danish Consulate General to Strengthen Danish Exports among Chinese Consumers

SHANGHAI, China, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited ((", ECMOHO", or the ", Company", , NASDAQ:MOHO), a leading integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market in China, today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding ("MoU") with Royal Danish Consulate General to introduce high-quality Danish products to Chinese consumers.



The cooperation aims to broaden ECMOHO's partnership with Royal Danish Consulate General and is a crucial milestone for online commerce between China and Denmark. Under the MoU, the parties will explore different collaboration opportunities, including that ECMOHO will provide support for Danish companies to enter the Chinese consumer market through its various e-commerce channels, while the Royal Danish Consulate General will assist local companies to understand and optimize business in the vast Chinese consumer market by leveraging integrated services related to healthcare products and consumer-centric solutions offered by ECMOHO and platform service offered by JD Health.

"We are confident that we will enable Chinese consumers to benefit from the premium and organic products that Danish companies can offer," the Company's CEO, Zoe Wang, said. "China is a very promising, but also a challenging market for many Danish companies. With the development of CRM and consumer insights driven by big data, we help our partners better understand Chinese consumers and engage with them more effectively through precise targeting and positioning insights."

The Consul General of Royal Danish Consulate General, Jakob Linulf, said, "We expect greater trade opportunities for Danish companies. The Danish pavilion plans to launch more than 30 brands selling high-quality and healthcare related products."

Safe Harbor Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, such as the Company's partnership with the Royal Danish Consulate General, the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of products under the Royal Danish Consulate General and the effectiveness of the Company's targeted marketing of products of under the Royal Danish Consulate General, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About ECMOHO Limited

ECMOHO is a leading integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market in China. The Company acts as the bridge between brand owners and Chinese consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment and other health and wellness products. Through over eight years of operation, ECMOHO has built an ecosystem where Chinese consumers are provided with customized health and wellness solutions that include quality products and trustworthy content.

For more information, please visit http://ir.ecmoho.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ECMOHO Ltd.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@ecmoho.com



