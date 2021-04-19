 Skip to main content

RaySecur Welcomes Richard Shatilla as Chief Commercial Officer

Globe Newswire  
April 19, 2021 7:05am   Comments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaySecurTM, the leading provider of mail security scanners, announced today the appointment of Richard Shatilla to the position of Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Shatilla will be responsible for leading the company's commercial activities.

"Richard brings a wealth of experience in sales and marketing, product launch, and market access, to accelerate RaySecur's growth and expansion in the enterprise security space," said RaySecur's Chief Executive Officer, Alexander Sappok, Ph.D. "Richard's sales leadership at Xerox and most recently at VOTI Detection, taking the company from startup through IPO with over 2,000% revenue growth, is well-aligned with our strategy for broadly scaling our technology solutions within global Fortune 500 accounts.

Mr. Shatilla has a strong track record of success in the global security and technology industries, specifically, building out commercial capabilities, leading marketing and sales teams, and cultivating strong thought leader relationships across multiple specialties. His ability to streamline business operations from a security and automation perspective has served some of the largest enterprise customers and governments in the world and he will bring that experience with him to RaySecur. His 15 years of experience includes commercial leadership roles with VOTI Detection, Xerox, and Domaine Global Solutions.

About RaySecur
RaySecur™ is revolutionizing security imaging with the world's first, scalable millimeter wave scanners and remote analysis and threat detection solutions. RaySecur's flagship product, MailSecur™, is a desktop-sized scanner used by leading Fortune 500 companies, heads of state, and government agencies to detect threats in the mail. RaySecur and MailSecur are trademarks of RaySecur, Inc.

RaySecur Contact:
TJ Kelly, Marketing Director
+1 844-729-7328
tjkelly@raysecur.com


