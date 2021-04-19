Microbix to Present at Bloom Burton Investor Conference

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX:MBX, OTCQB:MBXBF, Microbix®)), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces that its CEO, Cameron Groome, has been invited to present at the 2021 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, being held virtually from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on April 20 and 21, 2021.



Microbix's CEO will speak to its latest corporate presentation at 2:30 PM ET, on Wednesday, April 21 as a part of Track 3 of the Conference. Microbix will also participate in a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on both days of the Conference. Microbix' latest corporate presentation will be made available at www.microbix.com, along with its other business information and financial disclosures.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix develops proprietary biological technology solutions for human health and well-being, with about 90 skilled employees and sales growing from a base of over $1 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Microbix antigens enable the antibody tests of over 100 international diagnostics companies, while its QAPs are sold to clinical laboratory accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical laboratories. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, distributed by 1WA (Oneworld Accuracy Inc.), Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc., D.I.D. Diagnostic International Distribution SpA, Labquality Oy, The Medical Supply Company of Ireland Ltd, R-Biopharm AG, and Seegene Canada Inc. Microbix is ISO 9001 and 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably viral transport medium (DxTM™) to stabilize patient samples for lab-based molecular diagnostic testing and Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots. Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQB, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

About the Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from 66 of the premier Canadian publicly-traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

Conference Timing and Registration:

The Conference is being held virtually on Tuesday, April 20 and Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm ET. Registration information is available at https://www.bloomburton.com/conference.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. and its affiliates are dedicated to accelerating returns in healthcare for investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal, and capital markets professionals to perform due diligence and assist with achieving monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy & scientific consulting, advisory on direct investing, and company creation & incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc., an affiliate, is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of Bloom Burton and its conference, Microbix's business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced herein, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company's judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

